Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 in Jimmy V Classic at MSG

  • UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn forward Samson Johnson (35) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn forward Samson Johnson (35) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn forward Samson Johnson (35) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn forward Samson Johnson (35) hangs on the rim after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • North Carolina guard RJ Davis defends UConn guard Tristen Newton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    North Carolina guard RJ Davis defends UConn guard Tristen Newton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) defends North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram (55) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) defends North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram (55) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn head coach Dan Hurley gives instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn head coach Dan Hurley gives instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn forward Samson Johnson defends North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn forward Samson Johnson defends North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn guard Stephon Castle shoots at the basket over North Carolina forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn guard Stephon Castle shoots at the basket over North Carolina forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
  • UConn guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    UConn guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
LARRY FLEISHER
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies (8-1) rebounded from a four-point loss at then-No. 5 Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries.

Spencer shot 8 of 14 overall and scored 16 points in the first half, when the Huskies took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second period and finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Tristen Newton scored 14 and freshman Solomon Ball had a season-best 13 points as the Huskies shot 51.5%.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (7-2) with 26 points and Harrison Ingram added 20. Armando Bacot finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds but North Carolina couldn't keep pace with the Huskies, shooting 39% in the final 20 minutes and 44% overall.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball