Spencer Rattler's QB coach says it's a 'no-brainer' that he won't be on Oklahoma's roster in 2022

The man who has coached Spencer Rattler for years is convinced that the Oklahoma quarterback won't be part of the team in 2022.

Mike Giovando has coached Rattler about the finer points of the quarterback position since Rattler was in middle school. And Giovando told the Arizona Republic this week that Rattler was undecided about entering the 2022 NFL draft or transferring to another school after the end of the season.

Rattler, the preseason Heisman favorite, is now the No. 2 quarterback at Oklahoma after losing the starting job to freshman Caleb Williams.

From the Arizona Republic:

"Yeah, you know Spencer's doing everything he's supposed to do in Oklahoma," Giovando said in a text. "Just wait the season out, and, if his number is called, he'll be ready.

"But I mean, of course he's not going to be there after this year. I mean that's a no-brainer. Whether or not we declare for the draft or find another school remains to be seen. We just want to keep getting feedback from where he may fall in the draft. And his number one goal is to be a first-round pick one day, so he will do what's best in the end so he can achieve that goal."

At this point, Rattler being with Oklahoma in 2022 would be the most surprising development of the quickly unfolding story that is his 2021 season. After many thought he was the top quarterback in college football entering the season, Rattler found himself on the bench in the second half of Oklahoma's wild comeback win over Texas after struggling in the first half.

Williams didn't struggle in that game and he's started all three of Oklahoma's games since the Red River Rivalry win as the No. 8 Sooners are 9-0.

Rattler is 135-of-180 passing for 1,438 yards and 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season and he’s also fumbled multiple times. He had multiple turnovers against the Longhorns before he was replaced by Williams.

Those statistics are a drop-off from his 2020 season. Rattler threw for over 3,000 yards in 11 games in 2020 and averaged 9.6 yards an attempt with 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. After Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman and Jalen Hurts finished second, Rattler seemed like the next Oklahoma QB under Lincoln Riley to finish near the top of the Heisman voting.

Instead, the 2021 season hasn't turned out as planned. And Rattler's future plans are one of the biggest non-coaching change storylines ahead of the 2022 season. If he heads to the NFL draft, he'll be a fascinating prospect. If he transfers to a QB-needy Power Five school, he could elevate that school's expectations ahead of next season.