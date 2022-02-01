Spencer Rattler’s South Carolina jersey number revealed

Spencer Rattler hasn’t taken a snap at South Carolina yet, but we know what number he will wear when it happens.

The Oklahoma transfer quarterback will wear No. 7 this season for the Gamecocks, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter page. He arrived on campus Sunday night.

Rattler wore No. 7 at Oklahoma and No. 2 at Pinnacle High School in Arizona. Several reports in January suggested Rattler would wear No. 4 with the Gamecocks, but that’s not the case.

Rattler announced Dec. 13 he would be transferring to South Carolina and signed his financial aid agreement a day after announcing his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Spring practice for the Gamecocks begins March 15.

Rattler, the former five-star recruit, was among the preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy after a freshman season in which he completed 214 of 317 passes for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Despite the preseason hype, Rattler struggled to match the overwhelming expectations as the heir to Kyler Murray’s throne in Norman. He finished the year connecting on 74.9% of his passes for 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns, but was supplanted as the starter by five-star recruit Caleb Williams during Oklahoma’s come-from-behind win over Texas.

Rattler isn’t the only transfer to post their new number. James Madison transfer Antwane Wells posted a picture of his locker and the No. 3. It’s unclear what that means for Jalen Brooks, who wore that number last year.

A USC school spokesman said nothing has changed with Brooks’ status with the team. Brooks had been away from the team since Tennessee on Oct. 9. He caught 14 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown over six games last year.