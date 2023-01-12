Spencer Rattler’s return to South Carolina brings a special kind of upside for 2023

Ben Portnoy
·4 min read
David Rosenblum/Special to The State

The show goes on.

Sandwiched between 2022 highlights and a clip out of Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street,” Spencer Rattler announced his return to South Carolina via a social media video on Tuesday evening.

It didn’t send quite the same shockwaves that his initial commitment to USC one year ago elicited, but the ramifications are just as massive.

“Here. We. Go!!!!!!!!!!!” head coach Shane Beamer promptly chimed in on Twitter following Rattler’s announcement.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Rattler’s return in Columbia. He was a guy seemingly destined for one season at South Carolina before jumping to the NFL. He now becomes the linchpin for offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains in his first year taking over for Marcus Satterfield.

Above all, Rattler gives head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina legitimacy as the Gamecocks look to climb higher in the Southeastern Conference standings in 2023.

“We’ve got to do a great job recruiting him back,” Loggains quipped of Rattler during his introductory press conference last month. “I told someone, ‘He’s the biggest recruit since my wife.’ ”

Rattler represents a new breed in college football, one who, under past rules and regulations, may well be off to train for the NFL Draft right now. He’ll almost certainly be rewarded handsomely via name, image and likeness deals for his loyalty. Such is life in college football in 2023.

Rattler’s 2022 season had its ups and downs. He threw five picks in his first three games. His final 18-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio leaves something to be desired. Still, there were moments of “wow” that reminded everyone why he was such a massive get in December 2021.

The November wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson will live on in South Carolina lore. Rattler’s magician-like performances in those contest ensured that he’ll never have to buy another drink in Columbia. He finished those two wins throwing for a combined 792 yards and eight touchdowns. He connected on 72% of his throws. That’s the kind of upside that comes back in 2023.

There’s also the not-so-subtle tie to receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells, who announced he’d return for one more go at it on Monday night. Wells finished second in the SEC in yards receiving this year. The only man he trailed was Bileitnikoff winner Jalin Hyatt.

The thought around Columbia and inside the football program was that Rattler’s and Wells’ decisions were linked. If one returned, the other would, too. South Carolina got just that — and now has two of the more proven playmakers in the conference in the fold next fall.

“I called him into my office before the Tennessee game and I reminded Spencer, ‘You’re built for this. There’s no other quarterback I’d rather have. And you can cement your legacy here at South Carolina with with what you do here in these next two weeks,’” Beamer said following the Clemson win. “Hopefully he can come back next year and do it again, too.”

Rattler’s decision both grants Beamer’s wish and brings a legitimacy to his operation in how South Carolina can maintain the upward trajectory it’s rather boisterously gathered over the past two years.

The Gamecocks, on paper, were facing a quarterback battle had Rattler opted for the NFL. They’d have entered 2023 determining whether Luke Doty was the future at quarterback, or, perhaps, redshirt freshman Tanner Bailey. Instead, the program has one of the most recognizable names in college football under-center once more.

That gives the Gamecocks juice (no pun intended) in a wide-open SEC East. Georgia remains a machine and, all things considered, should be poised for the first three-peat in college football history. Behind that? Who knows.

Tennessee exploded for an 11-win season in 2022 and ought to stay around a top 15 team, if not better. Florida remains in rebuilding mode under Billy Napier, and its quarterback situation with Anthony Richardson off to the NFL is murky at best. Mark Stoops has proved adept at turning over Kentucky’s roster, but sans Will Levis, it’s unclear how N.C. State transfer signal-caller Devin Leary will fare in the big, bad SEC. Missouri — though it beat South Carolina this year — and Vanderbilt also lurk, but remain in varying stages of mediocrity.

“I think they’re on the precipice of becoming a top 15 program over the next several years,” 247Sports national college football reporter Brandon Marcello told The State. “They’ve got to be able to capitalize on what they’ve been able to do in the transfer portal the last two years and be able to build around Spencer Rattler so that in this upcoming season, you’ve gotta get to the nine- to 10-win-type of year to solidify yourself.”

Jordan Belfort, as depicted in Scorsese’s aforementioned flick, built a financial empire that crumbled over legal issues. South Carolina will hope the return on investment in Rattler cements a foundation built in solid stone — or whatever material bowl trophies are made of these days.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Miami's Tyreek Hill briefly leaves with ankle injury vs Jets

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill briefly left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury before returning for the final drive of the first half. Hill appeared to be hurt running a route in the second quarter with Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner in coverage and went into the Dolphins medical tent. The Dolphins, playing with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback, need Hill, their leading receiver. Hill had two receptions for 23 yar

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p