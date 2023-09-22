Spencer Martin wants NHL goalie job in Vancouver, but in tough with DeSmith's arrival

VICTORIA — Spencer Martin's odds of landing the backup goaltending job with the Vancouver Canucks were dealt a blow this week when the National Hockey League team traded for veteran netminder Casey DeSmith.

The Canucks acquired DeSmith two days before the Canucks opened training camp Thursday in Victoria, sending forward Tanner Pearson and a third round 2025 draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens.

DeSmith, traded to Montreal earlier this summer as part of the three-team Erik Karlsson deal, played five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, primarily as a backup goalie.

Martin, 28, told reporters today he has arrived at Canucks training camp looking to start the season in the NHL after the team sent him to the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks last February.

He says his stint in the AHL and work with goaltending coaches over the summer improved his game technically and his mental approach.

The Canucks have eight goalies at training camp, including starter Thatcher Demko and Martin's Abbotsford goaltending teammate, Arturs Silovs, who starred in Latvia's historic bronze medal-winning performance at the World Hockey Championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press