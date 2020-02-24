Spencer Davis finishes 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Spencer Davis finished 12th in the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday.

Davis’ result added 25 points to his season total.

Davis qualified in 21st position at 174.582 mph. The third-year driver has three top-10 finishes in his career.

Friday was Davis’ third career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Though he’s completed three of those races, he has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native began the race five spots behind his career mark of 16.4, but finished two places ahead of his career average of 14.4.

Davis took on a field of 32 drivers on the way to his 12th-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 25 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 15 lead changes.

Kyle Busch brought home the win in the race, and Johnny Sauter followed in second. Austin Hill crossed the finish line third, Matt Crafton took fourth, and Ben Rhodes finished off the top five.

In addition to winning the race, Busch won both of the first two stages to complete a dominant day in Las Vegas.

