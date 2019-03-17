Spence vs. Garcia: Twitter reacts to Errol Spence Jr.'s domination of Mikey Garcia

Boxing fans were looking forward to an exciting fight between two of the best in the world, with IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia battling at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Spence came out firing from the outset and never looked back in defeating Garcia by unanimous decision (120-107, 120-108, 120-108) to retain the IBF title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is how Twitter reacted to Spence's decimation of Garcia:

















Stop it. This isn’t enjoyable and it’s now senseless. — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) March 17, 2019







Story continues

Like I've said. @ErrolSpenceJr #TheTruth is a BAD BAD man. Put on a great show tonight. He has proven himself time and time again to be a true #boxingstar. Crazy mad respect to @mikeygarcia for lasting all 12. #PBConFOXPPV #SpenceGarcia @premierboxing #boxing — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 17, 2019







Errol Spence hands Mikey Garcia his first loss in 40 professional fights!



Spence keeps his IBF welterweight belt with a masterful win by unanimous decision.#SpenceGarcia pic.twitter.com/XKKvKA6yev



— Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 17, 2019







Spence just broke Mikey down systematically !!! Too big n strong !!! — Ray Mancini (@realboomboom) March 17, 2019







Mercifully it is over. Masterful performance by Errol. 120-108. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 17, 2019





@mikeygarcia showed alot of heart tonight, took alot of punishment in there and stayed in there. Props to you Mikey. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) March 17, 2019







Listen, Errol Spence just pulled off a clean sweep of a top 5 pound for pound fighter. He won EVERY SINGLE GOTDAMN ROUND. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 17, 2019







good workout for Errol Spence. I won't even post my scorecard. 119-109, Spence, though a shutout wouldn't be out of order, either. — Jeff Cox (@JeffCoxCNBCcom) March 17, 2019







Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence both say they want to fight each other next after Spence’s dominate win over Mikey Garcia. #boxing #SpenceGarcia pic.twitter.com/0RH6y5Cr1J — Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 17, 2019







Congrats to @ErrolSpenceJr and the heart on @mikeygarcia man. Just one question when is the is the @Ufc going to the @ATTStadium ? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) March 17, 2019







I dont know how many other welterweights could've taken this sustained pounding that Mikey Garcia has tonight from the two handed attack of Errol Spence. One round to go, it's all Spence #boxing #SpenceGarcia — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) March 17, 2019







Spence is too big and strong Mikey I salute you and your heart — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) March 17, 2019













Amazing heart by @mikeygarcia ❤️ — #CyborgNationAfrica video link in bio (@criscyborg) March 17, 2019







Spence displayed dominance and control against García and my prediction was somewhat taken out of context in what I predicted was about who started and establish control and that was Errol Spence being the case! Congratulations Errol! — Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) March 17, 2019







The top pound for pound spot was supposed to only be there for Mikey in this fight. He was the one moving up in weight yet again, this time to take on another elite, and much bigger fighter. Spence was so good though, he made his claim. Top 5 for sure. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) March 17, 2019







Wow! Happy bday to me and congrats to @ErrolSpenceJr ! Excellent performance! I’m so happy right now! Really just set the tone for me April 13th! Shout out to @mikeygarcia he kept trying and did not quit! His heart is unquestionable! #Boxing #SpenceJrGarcia — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) March 17, 2019



