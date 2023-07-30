Spence vs Crawford LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Spence vs Crawford LIVE!

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford lock horns in boxing’s ‘Fight of the Decade’ in Las Vegas tonight. Two genuine top-five pound-for-pound superstars and undefeated world champions collide finally for undisputed welterweight glory in an all-American blockbuster that ranks alongside the likes of Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin in terms of pure stature and anticipation.

A grudge match that has been some five years in the making and previously looked likely never to come to fruition, it is a true 50/50 proposition as the very best in the 147-pound division compete for ultimate bragging rights and look to cement their respective great legacies on a famous night in the world’s fight capital. Spence goes into it as the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight king, while three-weight world champion Crawford has held the WBO belt since 2018.

On tonight’s undercard, Mexican lightweight contender Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is in action against Giovanni Cabrera in the co-main event. Nonito Donaire also attempts to become a world champion again aged 40 as the ‘Filipino Flash’ battles Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title, with early wins for Yoenis Tellez plus Steven Nelson and Jose Manuel Salas Reyes. Follow Spence vs Crawford live below!

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford latest news

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch: TNT Sports Box Office

Yoenis Tellez stops Sergio Garcia in explosive fashion

Full undercard including Isaac Cruz and Nonito Donaire

Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fight prediction

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

02:17 , George Flood

Round 5

Another close, competitive and absorbing round is again just about shaded by Santiago, who landed a very smart left hook of his own that buzzed Donaire.

Donaire is doing plenty of good work himself, but the more eye-catching, cleaner punches at the moment are coming from his Mexican opponent, who comes on strong before the bell once more.

Story continues

Santiago’s penchant for being on the front foot and upping the tempo late in these close rounds could well be currying important favour with the judges at ringside.

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

02:13 , George Flood

Round 4

A good response from Santiago in the fourth after being rattled by that peach of a left hand from Donaire in round three.

He looks to get back on the front foot and apply more pressure on Donaire, leading to more intriguing close-range battles.

It’s a really close round in the end, with Santiago finishing the stronger. Both men’s faces are pretty marked up already, showing how many of these short, sharp shots are landing on the inside.

It’s gruelling but absorbing stuff through four.

(AP)

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

02:09 , George Flood

Round 3

Santiago is applying the pressure early in the third, trying to let his hands fly and put the swift combinations together.

He has Donaire backed up and in trouble against the ropes, that is until the Filipino Flash responds to a couple of blows by unleashing a supreme counter left hook that lands flush.

It wobbles the Mexican, who now has an awkward cut around his right eye that is dripping with blood. Was that caused by that huge shot or a clash of heads?

Magnificent from Donaire regardless. Using Santiago’s aggression against him - he was just too open on the attack there and paid the price.

Blood in the bleached blonde hair of Santiago too.

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

02:05 , George Flood

Round 2

A competitive second round with Santiago looking to plant that overhand right again and worsen the swelling around Donaire’s left eye.

But the future Hall of Famer, who is based in Las Vegas and trained by wife Rachel Marcial, is getting into this now after a sluggish first round, countering crisply and jabbing sharply.

He has the better of the close-range exchanges and levels things up at a round apiece.

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

01:59 , George Flood

Round 1

Nice work from Santiago early on, light on his feet and fighting well at range.

He’s using that left jab to tee up the piercing overhand right, also rattling in some solid left hooks.

All a bit cumbersome so far from Donaire, who has a bit of damage already around his left eye.

First round to the Mexican for sure.

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

01:57 , George Flood

Off we go!

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

01:55 , George Flood

Looking to stop Donaire from becoming a world champion again tonight is Alexandro Santiago.

The Mexican is 13 years Nonito’s junior at 27, with a professional record of 27-3-5.

He is on a three-fight win streak since dropping a decision to Gary Antonio Russell in November 2021, beating Daniel Ramirez and David Carmona before stopping Antonio Nieves on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard last October.

This is his second attempt at claiming a first world title. Meanwhile, it’s an incredible 24th world title fight of his illustrious career for future Hall of Famer Donaire.

(AP)

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago next

01:50 , George Flood

Mr Pacquiao will be very interested in the next fight on the main card.

Fellow Filipino boxing royalty Nonito Donaire looks to become a world champion yet again at the age of 40 as he takes on Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago.

They are competing for the WBC bantamweight title vacated by former undisputed champion Naoya Inoue upon his recent move up to 122 pounds, where he is already a unified two-belt champion after dismantling the previously unbeaten Stephen Fulton in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Donaire was of course last seen being dominated and wiped out by the great Inoue in a one-sided rematch of their bloody 2019 war last summer.

He lost the WBC strap in that match, having beaten Nordine Oubaali and Reymart Gaballo between the two losses to Inoue.

Already the oldest man ever to win a bantamweight world title, the ‘Filipino Flash’ is a four-weight world champion and a bonified legend of the sport, best known on these shores for meetings with the likes of Carl Frampton and Ryan Burnett.

(Getty Images)

01:42 , George Flood

Manny Pacquiao is among the famous faces at ringside tonight...

IT'S FIGHT DAY! 🥊 Flew from the Philippines to witness 2 of boxing's best, Spence vs. Crawford, giving it their all tonight. Excited for my fighter Isaac Cruz in the co-main event and shoutout also to our 4-division world champ @filipinoflash 🇵🇭👊🏽 #SpenceCrawford — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 29, 2023

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

01:39 , George Flood

Tellez’s camp and promoters fully vindicated for their decision to throw him in against a man as experienced as Garcia in only his sixth professional bout.

It’s fair to say he passed that test with flying colours! The Cuban, who has a vast amateur background, moves to 6-0 with five knockouts.

Definitely one to watch!

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

01:35 , George Flood

Tellez detonated a lovely counter left hook there and followed it up with a crushing right hand that sent Garcia scrambling.

The dazed Spaniard then seemed to be looking the wrong way when he was clubbed by another huge right that sent him down.

He was complaining on very unsteady legs during the count, but was allowed to continue.

Tellez then sensed blood and went for the finish, letting his hands go and uncorking more massive punches with both hands.

Garcia was taking heavy punishment backed up against the ropes with nothing coming back. Definitely the right decision to stop it from referee Robert Hoyle.

Yoenis Tellez seals explosive stoppage of Sergio Garcia

01:32 , George Flood

Round 3

More of the same from Garcia early in the third, keeping up that high pressure and work rate up close. His uppercut is a nice weapon on the inside.

BUT HE’S DECKED BY A MASSIVE SHOT FROM TELLEZ!

The Cuban has seriously hurt Garcia and there’s plenty of time left in the round, with Tellez producing a battering onslaught.

Garcia tries his very best to hang in there, but he’s being pulverised with nothing coming back and it’s stopped!

Wow. What a statement from Tellez!

(AP)

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

01:30 , George Flood

Round 2

Garcia’s clear gameplan is making this a very entertaining battle so far, with both men standing and trading at close range.

It’s quite some tempo, with both fighters letting their hands go after an initial warning for the use of elbows. I think Garcia was also warned for rabbit punching.

The work rate from the Spaniard is so high and he’s looking extremely busy on the front foot, though Tellez is trying to match him and throwing back plenty.

Great watch at the moment.

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

01:25 , George Flood

Round 1

The wily Garcia looks to rough up Tellez early here.

The Cuban looks very nifty indeed from mid and long-range, so Garcia is trying to close the distance and take this fight inside at every opportunity.

He wants a messy, gruelling scrap up close, stopping Tellez from developing any sort of momentum or rhythm.

And he does it pretty successfully too, though the much cleaner work still came from Tellez.

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

01:22 , George Flood

Underway in this 10-rounder at super-welterweight!

Can the young but talented and undefeated Cuban Tellez make a clear step up on such a big stage, or will Garcia’s experience shine through?

Seconds out, round one...

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

01:19 , George Flood

Jimmy Lennon Jr is on the mic as we get this main card started, with the T-Mobile Arena starting to slowly fill up.

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia is on the way very shortly.

Caleb Plant slaps Jermall Charlo at weigh-in

01:12 , George Flood

While things took on a very respectful tone between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence at yesterday’s weigh-in, that was far from the case backstage.

Caleb Plant quickly went viral after a video emerged on social media of the former IBF super-middleweight champion appearing to slap WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in a heated bust-up.

Tweeting about the incident, Spence said: “Caleb & Jermall promoting the #SpenceCrawford fight tomorrow in there [sic] own way...”

Caleb & Jermall promoting the #SpenceCrawford fight tomorrow in there own way .. — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) July 29, 2023

Spence or Crawford - who will ring walk first tonight?

01:00 , George Flood

We’ve heard about the potential for those spectacular ring walks for tonight’s main event possibly involving the likes of Eminem, but which of our superstar welterweight champions will come out first?

Despite Spence holding more belts and making a big deal out of tonight’s bout being billed as ‘Spence-Crawford’ rather than ‘Crawford-Spence’, he is not getting any special treatment on that front.

Mike Tyson conducted the coin toss earlier this week with a commemorative coin, which was won by Crawford, who called heads. It came up trumps for him after the coin intially went under a table.

That left Bud with the decision whether to walk first or second. He could even choose to mix things up and walk first but be introduced second, or walk second and be introduced first. The choice is totally his!

(AP)

Spence vs Crawford main card up next

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:51 , George Flood

That does it for the early Spence-Crawford prelims, with the four-fight main card due to begin shortly.

It’ll be opened by unbeaten 5-0 Cuban super-welterweight prospect Yoenis ‘Bandolero’ Tellez, who is up against Spain’s experienced 34-2 campaigner Sergio ‘El Nino’ Garcia, European champion between 2018 and 2021 after beating the likes of Ted Cheeseman and Sergey Rabchenko.

Garcia is looking to avoid a third loss in four fights after defeats by Sebastian Fundora and former WBC light-middleweight champion Tony Harrison were followed by a comeback win over Sebastian Cabana on home soil back in April.

Tellez has run through Nikita Borisenkov, Andrey Tomashchuk, Dario Guerrero-Meneses, Alberto Delgado and Cameron Krael as a professional so far, but has more than 150 amateur fights behind him.

Garcia was originally supposed to face American prospect Jesus Ramos tonight, only for the American to pull out with a hand injury.

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:40 , George Flood

Nelson doesn’t get close to the stoppage in the final round, despite being roared on all the way by trainer Brian ‘BoMac‘ McIntyre.

We go to the judges’ scorecards.... 99-91 x2 and 100-90, all in favour of Nelson.

Never in doubt as he stays unbeaten and moves to 19-0, though he will be disappointed not to have got an overmatched late replacement opponent out of there.

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:33 , George Flood

Into the final round we go!

Nelson is absolutely dominating this fight, but he will want that late knockout.

Montgomery is just looking to hang on now for the final bell and something of a moral victory, having only taken this fight on nine days’ notice.

He’s just eaten a massive shot midway through the 10th...

(Getty Images)

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:30 , George Flood

Montgomery is down on the canvas in the eighth, but that was a push rather than a punch.

But he’s under heavy pressure once more, trapped against the ropes as Nelson lets the big punches fly.

Crawford’s long-time sparring partner is edging towards a comfortable points win here, but he will be disappointed if he doesn’t pull out another stoppage.

He’s got two rounds left to achieve it...

Stephen Espinoza on Eminem rumours: ‘I would not miss the ring walks'

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:28 , George Flood

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza did little to quell those rumours about Eminem ring walking with Terence Crawford tonight.

“I’m terrible, I know my responses give me away,” he grinned.

“I’ve heard the same rumours and I’m sworn to secrecy. But I would not miss the ring walks.”

We’re betting that Spence also has something spectacular in his locker to counteract such a potentially big pull from Crawford.

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:23 , George Flood

The sixth was the best round of this fight by far, great action and increased tempo.

Nelson was piling on more pressure before Montgomery went for broke with a punishing flurry, having landed little of substance otherwise all night.

However, he rather looked to have punched himself out as Nelson replied in kind, landing a couple of solid rights upstairs.

The pace then drops notably in the seventh.

Montgomery’s face is getting messy, red all over with blood now trickling down over the eye.

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:18 , George Flood

Halfway through this scheduled 10-rounder at super-middleweight, with all one-way traffic as Nelson continues to dominate Montgomery.

However, he’s having trouble getting the big shots off and hasn’t come close to a stoppage just yet.

Now Montgomery puts Nelson under pressure early in round six!

Nelson comes roaring back with a lovely right hand. This is bubbling up nicely.

Eminem set to ring walk with Terence Crawford?

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:16 , George Flood

It sounds like the ring walks for tonight’s main event are going to be potentially as spectacular as the fight itself.

There are strong suggestions that Eminem could accompany Crawford to the ring following a positive Instagram exchange between the pair earlier this week.

During a chat with Shakur Stevenson posted to social media, when asked who would be walking him out, Crawford replied: “S***, I don’t know man.

“You know what I was thinking would be crazy s***? I think it would be dope to have Eminem walk me out or something like that.

“He’s never walked nobody out, huh?”

Stevenson replied: “I ain’t gonna lie, Eminem’s a GOAT. I ain’t never seen him walking nobody out in a boxing ring.”

Crawford then said: “Yeah, I ain’t neither, that’d be dope.”

Stevenson finished with: “That’d be fire, that’d be different levels, next level. Two GOATs.”

Eminem saw that video and replied, telling Crawford: “This is too crazy!!! You are one of my favourite boxers right now!”

Crawford later replied: “Pull up Em! Lets do some legendary s***.”

(Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:09 , George Flood

Montgomery isn’t disgracing himself by any means after taking this fight at pretty much a week’s notice, giving the best account of himself in the third.

But Nelson is dominating proceedings, boxing well behind a thudding left jab.

He’s throwing out plenty of them to both body and head and looking to detonate a big overhand right, which when it lands is going to cause some major trouble.

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:00 , George Flood

The early undercard action continues at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the ring now are Steven Nelson and the brilliantly-named Rowdy Legend Montgomery.

This is a 10-rounder in the super-middleweight division, with Nelson a big favourite against late replacement opponent Montgomery.

35-year-old Nelson, a long-time training partner of Terence Crawford in Omaha, is looking to stay unbeaten and move to 19-0.

Spence vs Crawford rematch clause

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:55 , George Flood

Spence-Crawford has a two-way rematch clause to be activated within 30 days, so we are almost guaranteed to see it again regardless of tonight’s result.

But a key stipulation is that the winner of the first fight will determine at what weight the rematch is contested at.

That could be significant as the naturally bigger Spence has been talking a lot about this being his last fight at 147 pounds as he eyes a move up to 154 and light-middleweight.

“I would want it at 154,” Spence said. “I’ve outgrown 147.”

He told Boxing Scene this week of his struggle to continue to make the welterweight limit: “It’s been kinda hard, but I’ve got a nutritionist and a dietician to make sure I’m eating the right foods and make sure I’m good. But it’s definitely hard. It’s definitely a struggle.

“It’s always hard, but yeah, this is the last time, definitely. I’m a lot older. I’m not as young as I used to be, so you know, you can’t be putting your body through that much to fight.”

Would Crawford be content to move up to 154? How would Spence react if Crawford wins and therefore chooses the rematch to happen again at 147? It’s certainly an interesting subplot.

(AP)

Spence promises ‘nothing but fireworks from start to finish’

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:43 , George Flood

Spence vs Crawford is being spoken about as having the potential to join the very best welterweight fights of all time, joining the likes of Sugar Ray Leonard- Robert Duran, Leonard-Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Robinson-Tommy Bell, Robinson-Kid Gavilan, Shane Mosley-Oscar De La Hoya and many more.

Spence himself believes it is going to be one for the ages, harking back to the iconic ‘Four Kings’ era of Leonard, Hagler, Hearns and Duran.

“This is gonna be legendary,” he said. “Make sure you tune in. This is gonna be an old-school fight. It’s gonna be iconic. You’re gonna want to buy this fight. You’re getting your money’s worth.

“People are gonna talk about this fight 30 or 40 years from now when you talk about legendary fights. They’re gonna talk about this fight the same way they talked about the ‘Four Kings’ era. There’s gonna be an amateur 20 years from now watching our fight on YouTube and saying, ‘Man, I want to be in a fight like that’.

“I guarantee you it’s gonna be nothing but fireworks from start to finish.”

(AP)

Watch: Jose Salas Reyes stops Aston Palicte

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:34 , George Flood

That fourth-round stoppage from Reyes, courtesy of Showtime Boxing...

Spence: I’m gonna break Crawford’s will... I’m the better fighter

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:29 , George Flood

Errol Spence Jr has confidently pledged to “break the will” of Terence Crawford in tonight’s major main event.

He believes ‘Bud’ is vastly underestimating his “superior” all-round skills as he looks to cement a dream by becoming an undisputed world champion for the first time.

“I’m gonna win because I’m the better fighter,” Spence said. “I’m better physically and mentally. I’m more durable. I’m gonna break him down and break his will.

“It would mean a lot to be undisputed. It would mean that I’m one of the greatest welterweights to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

“He’s gonna find out that my skills are superior. He’s talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he’s gonna see that I have great offence, defence, and stamina. It’s more than just talent.”

(Getty Images)

Jose Salas Reyes stops Aston Palicte in round four

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:24 , George Flood

This is very tough going for Palicte against the sprightly, focused and busy Reyes.

It’s one-way traffic and he’s dropped in the fourth, clearly wanting no more part of it. Actually looked more like he took a bit of a knee amid the heavy punishment.

He gets up, but is not interested in continuing and it’s all over after a shake of the head to both the corner and the referee Robert Hoyle.

That was impressive from Reyes, who trapped his opponent in the corner and unleashed a violent flurry of blows to head and body off both hands.

He sensed the finish and made it happen, moving to 13-0 with a 10th career stoppage.

For Palicte, it’s a second successive loss and he drops to 28-6-1.

(Getty Images)

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:16 , George Flood

You may remember Palicte from his last outing last June, when he was stopped inside three rounds in Melbourne by Jason Moloney, who took the vacant WBO International bantamweight title and later the full WBO crown.

It’s been a quiet opening to this bout, with the younger Reyes the busier fighter, piling on plenty of pressure and moving forward at every opportunity to try and piece together his combinations.

Palicte looks content to sit back, soak up the pressure and try his best to counter, but he’s under the cosh at the moment and not throwing much back.

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte opens prelims

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:11 , George Flood

The early Spence-Crawford prelims are now officially underway at the T-Mobile Arena.

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte is the very first fight of the night, a 10-rounder in the super-bantamweight division.

Filipino Palicte is a two-time contender for the WBO world flyweight title, drawing with Donnie Nietes and losing to Kazuto Ioka.

The 32-year-old is 28-5-1 with 23 knockouts, while Mexican Reyes is an undefeated 21-year-old prospect who stands at 12-0 with nine knockouts, outpointing Prince Dzanie on his US debut in April.

Crawford: Everything about me is better than Errol

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:02 , George Flood

Things haven’t got out of hand between Spence and Crawford this week, with both men preferring to do their talking inside the ring.

There was an obvious mutual respect between the superstar duo as they weighed in with a massive crowd watching yesterday, with Spence bang on the 147-pound welterweight limit and Crawford slightly lighter at 146.8 pounds.

But things did heat up nicely at the final press conference on Thursday, with plenty of barbs exchanged and Crawford arguing with members of Spence’s entourage, plus a lot of spicy back and forth between respective trainers Derrick James and Brian ‘BoMac‘ McIntyre.

“I don’t go in there looking for the knockout, I go in there looking for the win. If he gets out of line he’s gonna be the next one going down,” Crawford said.

“Everyone knows what time it is. I’m ready and he’s ready. We’re gonna have a fish fry come Saturday.

“He’s gonna find out the same thing that everyone else finds out. He’s gonna say that on TV I look one way. In the ring he’s gonna be seeing three of me.

(Getty Images)

“They say he’s the big bad wolf, but come fight night we’re gonna find out if he’s all that he says he is. He’s gonna have to show me.

“Everything about me is better than Errol. When you look at what I do in the ring, it’s better than what he does. Come fight night, I’m going to prove every doubter wrong. I’m going to show that I’m the best fighter in the world.

“This is the Terence Crawford era. When you look at my body of work in each weight class, you can’t deny that. This is my era. I’ve never had a close fight. I’ve never had a fight where people thought I lost. I’ve looked spectacular every time.

“This is what we do every time we come out. That talking can turn bad real quick. Support your fighter, and let’s come together and make this event a success.”

Spence vs Crawford fight prediction

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:47 , George Flood

This is an extremely tough battle to call between two fantastic, highly-skilled champions and unbeaten masters of their craft with 52 professional knockouts between them.

There is so much on the line here beyond all the welterweight marbles, reputation, undefeated records and supreme bragging rights over a major rival, but career legacy and likely the title of the world’s pound-for-pound best boxer, though Naoya Inoue may already have that title in the bag for the moment after his ruthless dispatching of unified super-bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Both men combine real power, speed, versatility and sky-high ring IQ with the ability to change stances and adapt on the fly, with Crawford having not gone the distance in any fight since 2016 and stopped everyone put in front of him at this level so far.

Crawford to take the win of his career, potentially via a late stoppage but most likely on points.

(Getty Images)

Spence vs Crawford undercard

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:44 , George Flood

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte

Spence vs Crawford start time

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:43 , George Flood

The early portion of tonight’s undercard is due to commence shortly at approximately 11pm BST, with the main card then set to begin at 1am.

Ring walks for Spence vs Crawford are expected at around 4am.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Spence vs Crawford

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:41 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s huge event is being broadcast live via pay-per-view television on TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight can also watch it live online via the TNT Sports Box Office player.

Welcome to Spence vs Crawford live coverage

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:36 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford.

Quite simply put, it just doesn’t get any bigger than this in boxing. Two undefeated world champions and top-five pound-for-pound superstars clash in a blockbuster showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to determine the undisputed king of the welterweight division and coveted title of the best fighter on the planet, though Naoya Inoue may well have something to say about that after his typically ferocious trademark demolition of Stephen Fulton in Tokyo earlier this week.

Many are billing the so-called ‘Fight of the Decade’ as the most high-profile in the sport since Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally collided in a lucrative tussle in 2015, or perhaps when Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin locked horns for the first time two years later.

The sense of anticipation is just off the scale and things have been getting notably spicy between the pair in recent days, with so much on the line - not just all the belts at 147 pounds but undefeated records, the biggest of bragging rights and career legacies.

Spence puts his unified WBA, WBC and IBF titles on the line in tonight’s colossal main event, while three-weight world champion Crawford, once an undisputed champion already at light-welter, offers up the WBO gold which he has held since 2018, stopping everyone put in his path including a slew of former world champions.

It is such a difficult fight to call between two seriously skilled technicians in a fascinating clash of styles and should be an absolutely epic occasion which is not to be missed!

Before that though we’ve got plenty of action to look forward to on an intriguing undercard, with the legendary Nonito Donaire looking to become a world champion again at the age of 40 and the latest outing for exciting lightweight contender Isaac Cruz.

Follow a massive event with Standard Sport, with build-up and live blow-by-blow updates throughout the night!