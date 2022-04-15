Spence Jr vs Ugas live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

Matt Verri
·1 min read
Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas go head to head for the welterweight titles in Texas on Saturday night (Getty Images)
Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas go head to head for the welterweight titles in Texas on Saturday night (Getty Images)

Errol Spence Jr will be hoping his return to the ring is a successful one when he fights Yordenis Ugas in Texas in a unification clash on Saturday night.

The WBC and IBF welterweight champion has fought just once in the last two-and-a-half years, a win on points over Danny Garcia in December 2020.

Spence was due to fight Manny Pacquiao last summer but had to pull out two weeks before due to an eye injury, which he has since had surgery on. Ugas was the man to step up and face Pacquiao at short notice, winning via unanimous decision as the Cuban defended his WBA super title.

There is a talk of a potential unification bout between the winner on Saturday night and Terence Crawford, who holds the WBA belt. After his win over Shawn Porter in November, Crawford called out Spence and now that he is a promotional free agent a mega-fight looks easier to make.

But Spence has to to the job against Ugas first, and the Cuban is certain to make it an uncomfortable night.

How to watch Spence Jr vs Ugas

TV channel: Saturday’s event is being broadcast live in the US on Showtime PPV, costing $74.99 for fans wanting to watch.

Live stream: FITE TV will broadcast the card in the UK, costing $14.99. Coverage on the service begins at 2am BST, meaning it’s likely only the final three fights on the undercard and then the main event will be shown.

