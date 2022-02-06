Spell bound: the enduring appeal of word puzzles

Richard Godwin
·11 min read

The remarkable rise of the viral sensation Wordle, which the New York Times recently bought, is just the latest in a very long line of word puzzles that have intrigued us down the centuries


I scored a two in Wordle the other day. God. The rush, as the five squares in the second line blinked green, one by one, touched on the sublime. I felt like Mary Magdalen in the Caravaggio painting, lost in ecstasy. Oh mama.

Up until this point, I had considered that those who found the solution in two guesses were simply lucky. Consistent threes and fours – this was a surer marker of Wordle prowess. Once I had scored a two myself, however, I began to doubt this hypothesis. Surely, only the most elite players could manage such a feat. Surely, I was now part of this pantheon.

How did I do it, I hear ye mortals enquire? How did I reach ROBOT in two? Why, a combination of stellar start word (RATES), impeccable logic and a poetic appreciation of the Wordle lexicon, which appears to offer an oblique commentary on 21st life (TROLL… PROXY… PRICK…). No doubt this has helped the internet word puzzle to become, as one Twitter wag put it, “The sourdough starter of Omicron”, spreading at the same speed as its companion variant. According to the (non-affiliated) account @WordleStats, the number of people sharing their Wordle scores was roughly doubling each week in January: from 137,586 on 12 January to 280,622 on 19 January. This is just the people who are sharing their scores; there are perhaps millions more, Wordling in private. Not since the Sudoku-mania of the mid-00s, or perhaps even the first crossword craze of the 1910s, has a novel puzzle so captured the zeitgeist.

Word games are about breaking meaning down to its atomic units

The Wordle origin story is already part of the nano-mythology of the internet – it was designed by the British programmer, Josh Wardle, as a present for his girlfriend, Palak Shah, who was a fan of the New York Times’s Spelling Bee game. The beauty lies in its simplicity. You have to guess a five-letter word. You have six guesses. It would be addictive were the entire English-speaking world not rationed to a single hit per day. “One puzzle a day with exactly one solution. There is something almost religious about it, no?” wrote the American author Brandon Taylor in an essay on his Substack newsletter. “There is something peculiarly Calvinist about Wordle, or perhaps Wordle illuminates something particularly Calvinist about digital scarcity.” I logged on to Twitter to proselytise my miracle score – only to be confronted by a guy who had got it in one. A total fluke, obviously.

What is it about these silly games that compels us so? Why do I experience a little rush of joy, each day, when I remember there’s still the Wordle to do? Alan Connor, author of Two Girls, One on Each Knee, a history of the crossword, notes that the pandemic has provided the perfect conditions for an upsurge of interest in word games of all kinds. “It’s no surprise that those who have had more time alone should see the appeal in losing themselves in a puzzle for a spell, but it also works for those who’ve been run off their feet: a puzzle is, at least, something you can feel you’ve finished.”

Connor sees Wordle as a “charming gateway” to the world of “moving letters around for the sheer pleasure of it”, but it is far from the only distraction we have turned to. The crossword setters and puzzle compilers he knows report that they’ve never had so much interest. Publications from the Sun to the Telegraph to the New Yorker have upped their puzzle content in recent months – and this was from a position of strength. On the 100th anniversary of the crossword in 2013, Connor commissioned a YouGov survey on the popularity of the crossword and found that three in 10 British adults attempted a crossword each week and more than one in five made their decision to buy a newspaper based on the particular crossword culture of the publication. The solution to the clue that forms the title of his book is PATELLA, by the way.

Like so many word puzzles, Wordle is really a numbers game masquerading as a letters game, according to mathematician Alex Bellos, Guardian puzzle compiler and author of the Language Lover’s Puzzle Book. “You’ll find that the people who are really brilliant at word games are mathematical. It’s quite often maths graduates who win the international Scrabble competitions and set cryptic crosswords.”

The crucial strategy is that of “exhaustion”, he says – which is maybe why I’m so good at it. No, not that sort of exhaustion: “You have a finite number of solutions and you have to exhaustively look at every permutation and combination. It’s a natural instinct for mathematicians. You also have to be drawn to the non-human, a bit like a robot, working through letters in every different position.”

Yet really successful puzzle games seem to share certain irresistible human elements, too – competition, status-seeking and superstition. Everyone Bellos knows has now arrived at a favourite first word, he says. “They are probably quite protective of them, too. They’re almost like lucky charms.”

The author Laura Shepherd-Robinson tells me she used to have RATIO as her starter word. “Then I made the mistake of telling my husband,” she says. “He would work backwards from that knowledge when he saw my little yellow and green score on Twitter. So I’ve had to mix it up now. He is insufferable if he gets it in two or three.”

My own feeling is that word games – like chord sequences, like chess, like translating a Russian sonnet into English while retaining the same metrical form – lie in the sweetspot between maths and art, logic and creativity, left brain and right. It’s the same metaphysical zone in which you would find Jorge Luis Borges’s Library of Babel, containing books with every possible permutation of 25 characters arranged over 410 pages of 40 lines each. Somewhere, amid the apparent randomness of the seemingly indefinite but not quite infinite library, there must exist a book containing the key to the universe. And also, its refutation.

Word games are “about breaking meaning down to its atomic units,” says Adrienne Raphel, author of Thinking Inside the Box, a history of word puzzles. “When they are put together the letters make sense – but pull them apart and they have a different kind of elemental power. It taps into the primal instinct that we have where we see letters and we have to play with them.” Letter blocks are, of course, one of the first toys we give to toddlers.

When Raphel first encountered Wordle, she was struck by the grid’s similarity to the Roman “magic square”, one of the earliest and most enduring of word games. A magic square is a grid of letters where the words read the same across as they do down. In English, magic squares of up to nine letters across have been constructed. A 10x10 is seen as the holy grail. But the most famous example is the SATOR 5x5 square, a palindrome, which reads: SATOR AREPO TENET OPERA ROTAS (roughly: “farmer Arepo works with a wheel”). It is one of the most common forms of Roman graffiti, turning up everywhere from Pompeii to Syria to Cirencester but its meaning is unknown. It may have been a charm for warding off evil spirits, or a way for early Christians to signal their presence to one another. “In Roman times, people delighted in the idea of remixing the same letters and getting new words,” Raphel says. “It must have seemed magical.”

She detects similar properties in the game Boggle, in which the player must find the words snaking through a 4x4 grid of random letters. “It’s the magic feeling of creating a chaos of symbol, from which patterns emerge. People think of it as this junior cousin to Scrabble – I actually think Scrabble is inferior.” Maya Angelou would have been with her – the great poet was a Boggle nut and held regular tournaments in her Harlem home.

But as a recovering Scrabble addict (I developed a seriously bad online habit in the mid-00s) I would maintain that Scrabble has its own life lessons to impart. A rookie player will often fixate on the word they can nearly make with their tiles, or moan about the constraints of the board. “Can’t make a thing with these darned letters!” they will cry. But the darned letters are the point. You must operate on the board in front of you with the constraints that you have. As in life.

There is, of course, great art to creating a puzzle – just as there is a science to creating a perfect rhyme. “A good clue can give you all the pleasures of being duped that a mystery story can,” said Stephen Sondheim, who compiled cryptic crosswords. “It has surface innocence, surprise, the revelation of a concealed meaning, and the catharsis of solution.” Vladimir Nabokov composed chess problems and saw them in much the same way. “Chess problems demand from the composer the same virtues that characterise all worthwhile art: originality, invention, conciseness, harmony, complexity and splendid insincerity.” He additionally published the first known crosswords in Russian, admiring “their geometric, closed structure… reminiscent of chess”.

One could begin to think that word games were the stuff of life itself. Or, perhaps, the inverse, an enormous waste of life. There’s something rather disturbing about the relish with which the husband in Brief Encounter attacks his Times crossword while poor Celia Johnson pines away. Connor points out that there was once a moral panic about the crossword – “coming here from America and wasting workers’ time” – before it became seen as a respectable, intellectual pastime.

But in the 21st century – and this would be a very 21st century way of seeing things – we are more apt to see these things as means of “optimising” ourselves to ever-greater efficiency. Shepherd-Robinson canvasses her online group of writers (all Wordle nuts) and finds them split on the matter. Some see Wordle as just another form of procrastination. She, and many others, however, see it as a “warm-up exercise” for the day’s intellectual labours. “Wordle uses the same part of my brain that I’m using when I’m really wrestling with a plot,” she says. Essentially, it’s a logic problem, isn’t it? You are narrowing the path to the right answer. That’s exactly how I approach a book.”

Even if it is a form of timewasting, though, it’s a relatively safe one, given that you have to wait 24 hours for each new puzzle. This is entirely deliberate. Wardle had worked in Silicon Valley, where software designers typically try to capture as much of your attention as they possibly can: by making the game endless, by sending you constant push notifications, by encouraging you to collect “gems” or build your “streak” (see: Duolingo, Simply Piano, the ghastly official Scrabble app, etc). “Philosophically, I enjoy doing the opposite of all those things… which I think has bizarrely had this effect where the game feels really human and just enjoyable,” he told Slate.

This is what the author Brandon Taylor was driving at in his essay on Wordle. The internet once promised to be a space of boundless freedom, where we could each be fully ourselves. Social media has, however, brought about something like the opposite. As soon as anyone shares something interesting or funny or clever or cool, others imitate it and soon everyone is tweeting the same memes, idioms and ideas. Everyone is always “optimising” whether they realise it or not. As such, Taylor resists any temptation to share his first word, his score or his strategy. “I don’t want to be a replicant. I don’t want to be a cyborg. I don’t want to be just like everyone else, playing the same words and solving the puzzle in the same way.” He wants to do it in his own dumb way. Which seems pretty smart to me.

And in short bursts, a word game can offer a respite from the endless imperatives of ambition, competition, optimisation. “When language is so often weaponised and over-scrutinised, it can be hugely curative to turn words into nothing more than pieces in a game,” says Connor. Bellos sees such games as the mental equivalent of isolating a muscle in the gym. “It’s pure concentration,” he says. “And when you do enter this cocoon of concentration, you forget about everything else in the world. You’re focused on this one small, elegant, aesthetically pleasing thing. For a few minutes, it’s a beautiful world.” He stops himself. “God, I sound pretentious.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Disinfecting Canada's athletes villages an Olympic effort for Quebec company

    MONTREAL — In the days before Canada's athletes began arriving in Beijing with their dreams of Olympic glory, Brian Massie and Jean-François Picard were already hard at work doing the somewhat less glamorous work of scrubbing and disinfecting. The business partners from Trois-Rivières, Que. were hired by the Canadian Olympic Committee to sanitize and disinfect the spaces used by the country's athletes and staff, including three Olympic villages, gyms and common rooms. COVID-19, and the rise of t

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Here’s a list of some things that Kaillie Humphries overcame this season: Being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and a relatively serious hamstring injury. And now, traffic. Humphries cannot use Olympic transport yet, since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month and still hasn’t satisfied every requirement to be considered fully cleared by Chinese officials. That means she must find her own way t

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing officially en route to Beijing

    The Canadian medal hopeful has passed his fourth and final COVID-19 test and will reportedly arrive in Beijing just in time to compete.