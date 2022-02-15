Daytona 500: Complete 2022 Speedweeks schedule, entry list

The 2022 Daytona 500 is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 and will be televised on Fox.

On-track festivities kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 15, as Cup Series cars practice for the first time. Front row qualifying for the Daytona 500 is on Wednesday, a day ahead of the Duel qualifying races. The Truck Series season begins on Friday and the ARCA and Xfinity Series seasons get going on Saturday before the 500.

There are 40 spots available in the Daytona 500 and 42 cars entered in the race. With all 36 charter cars guaranteed a spot in the race, six cars are racing for four spots.

The six drivers racing for the four spots are Jacques Villeneuve (No. 27, Team Hezeberg), Greg Biffle (No. 44, NY Racing Team), Kaz Grala (No. 50, TMT Racing), JJ Yeley (No. 55, MBM), Noah Gragson (No. 62, Beard Motorsports), and Timmy Hill (No. 66, MBM).

The two drivers among the six who post the fastest qualifying times will be locked into the race based on those times, meaning there’s one transfer spot available per Duel among the three non-charter drivers racing in each Duel.

The Duels are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. Below is a schedule for the entirety of Speedweeks. The Daytona 500 is set to officially begin at 3:06 p.m. ET on Sunday. All times below are listed in ET.

Speedweeks schedule

Tuesday

Daytona 500 practice, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Daytona 500 practice, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday

Daytona 500 qualifying, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday

Truck Series practice, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Daytona 500 Duel 1, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Daytona 500 Duel 2, 8:45 p.m. (FS1)

Friday

Truck Series qualifying, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Xfinity Series practice, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Daytona 500 practice, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Truck Series race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday

Daytona 500 practice, 10:30 a.m., (FS1)

Xfinity Series qualifying, 11:30 a.m. (FS1)

ARCA race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Xfinity Series race, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday

Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)