Speedskater Weidemann wins Canada's first medal in Beijing with bronze in 3,000

BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval.

The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiathlon.

Weidemann had the leading time heading into the final pairing of the 3,000 but was eclipsed by gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, who finished with an Olympic-record time of 3:56.93, and silver medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy.

It's Canada's first long-track speedskating medal since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Weidemann arrived in Beijing a medal contender in both the 3,000 and 5,000 metres. She climbed the podium in three World Cups this season, winning silver in Poland, Norway and Calgary.

Her worst finish was a fourth in the 3,000 in Salt Lake City.

Canada had an excellent chance to add to its medal count later Saturday, when reigning Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury competed in the men's moguls. Canada also had a shot at the podium in the short-track speedskating mixed team relay.

In women's hockey, Canada improved to 2-0 with a dominating 11-1 win over Finland.

Canada's offensive outburst included hat tricks from Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner, while Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey each scored twice.

Natalie Spooner had four assists, to give her nine points in two games.

"Certainly don't expect to score that many goals every game, but the way we're getting the offence is great to see," Jenner said.

The Canadians piled up the points without high-scoring forward Melodie Daoust, who injured her right arm when she was checked hard into the boards in Thursday's 12-1 win over Switzerland to open the tournament.

Her status is "day-to-day" and Daoust expected to return to the lineup later in the tournament.

Next up for Canada is a date with the Russians on Monday, followed by a showdown with the archrival Americans on Tuesday.

In mixed curling, the Canadian team of John Morris and Rachel Homan fell to 3-2 with a 6-2 loss to Sweden. The Canadians were scheduled to face the United States later Saturday.

In slopestyle snowboard, 2018 silver medallist Laurie Blouin finished seventh in qualifying and advanced to Sunday's final.

Feb. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press