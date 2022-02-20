Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann leads Canada at closing ceremony of Beijing Olympics

BEIJING — A masked, winter-white-clad Isabelle Weidemann carried the Canadian flag into Beijing National Stadium on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The long-track speedskater from Ottawa was named to lead Canada's contingent of roughly 200 athletes in attendance following the country's 26-medal performance in China.

Weidemann, 26, was announced as the flag-bearer earlier in the day after winning a gold medal in the women's team pursuit, silver in the 5,000-metre race, and bronze in the 3,000 metres at the Games.

Canada finished fourth in the overall medal race behind Norway's 37, the Russian Olympic Committee's 32 and Germany's 27. The United States was fifth with 25.

Norway also led the way with 16 gold medals, while the Canadians were 11th with four podium-topping performances.

Canada, whose athletes wore red at the opening ceremony Feb. 4, won 29 medals – including 11 gold – to finish third at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID