SpeedKore Transforms Chrysler Pacifica into a Carbon Fiber Beast

In an audacious blend of family utility and monstrous power, SpeedKore has unveiled its latest creation: a Chrysler Pacifica minivan, not just with an engine swap, but transformed into a carbon fiber-clad powerhouse dubbed "Baba Yaga". This isn't your average grocery-getter; it's a vehicle inspired by myth and rendered into reality by the collaboration between SpeedKore and Abimelec Design, the minds behind the viral Pacifica Hellcat renderings from 2020.

Taking its name from Slavic folklore, the Baba Yaga is anything but ordinary. It’s a statement on wheels, a defiance of expectations that combines the practicality of a minivan with the ferocity of a Demon V8 engine. The choice of name is intriguing, hinting at the vehicle's dual nature: an innocuous family hauler turned into a predator of the streets.

The transformation is as much about aesthetics as it is about performance. The Baba Yaga sheds 1,000 pounds thanks to its carbon fiber body kit and other weight-reduction strategies, making it significantly lighter than its stock counterpart. The reduction in weight, paired with the installation of the "Lilith Package", means this Pacifica is not just faster, but aggressively so, boasting an earth-shattering 1,514 horsepower. This is a leap far beyond the Pacifica's standard 287 horsepower V6 engine, bringing it into a realm of performance that defies its minivan silhouette.

The engine at the heart of this beast is a Demon V8, further enhanced to push the limits of power and performance. Coupled with an eight-speed ZF transmission, the Baba Yaga is set to deliver a driving experience that is unparalleled, blurring the lines between a family vehicle and a high-performance sports car.

This project is a testament to SpeedKore’s innovative spirit and Abimelec Design's creative vision. Together, they've crafted not just a vehicle, but a legend. The Baba Yaga stands as a monument to what happens when boundary-pushing design meets engineering prowess, creating something truly extraordinary out of the ordinary. In the world of custom cars, the Baba Yaga is a thrilling reminder that imagination is the only limit.

