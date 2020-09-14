Have your say: Should speeding drivers who kill others be jailed for life?

Speeding drivers who kill others by causing car accidents could be given life sentences under new laws proposed by the government.

Major sentencing reforms being announced in a White Paper this week could see drivers who kill others after speeding, racing or using a phone treated more severely.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs could also become punishable with a life sentence if the laws are passed.

Currently the maximum sentence for such crimes is 14 years but that could change as early as next year, when Parliament will debate the changes.

Ministers are also proposing creating a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving to stop those who cause injuries being convicted of the lesser offence of careless driving - which has the maximum penalty of a fine.

The new offence was first proposed in 2017 and will apply to crimes in England, Scotland and Wales, but not Northern Ireland which has separate road safety laws.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland - also the Lord Chancellor - said: "This government has been clear that punishments must fit the crime, but too often families tell us this isn't the case with killer drivers.

"So, today I am announcing that we will bring forward legislation early next year to introduce life sentences for dangerous drivers who kill on our roads, and ensure they feel the full force of the law."