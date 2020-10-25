Speeding car kills 3, injures 2 in UP's Badaun, driver arrested

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): As many as three people died and two were injured after a speeding car hit them in the Wazirganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Sunday.

The victims were taking their morning walk when the car went out of control.

According to Sankal Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Badaun, driver of the car has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

"Today morning, five people were on a morning walk in the Wazirganj area. A speeding car went out of control and hit them, killing three people and injuring two. We have seized the car and the driver has been arrested," Sharma said.

He added that a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

The incident caused fractures in both legs of one of the two injured. "He was just walking on the kachha roadside. The car came out of nowhere and hit them. I got a phone call and rushed to the spot to find him lying in the bushes," his father told ANI. (ANI)