Speed Locksmith Rochester NY Announces 24/7 Emergency Locksmith Services

Speed Locksmith has announced that the company is providing 24/7 Emergency locksmith services at doorsteps of clients or at their location despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Hiring a locksmith Rochester NY at any time of the day or night just became easier despite the COVID-19 situation. As one of the leading locksmith services announced commencing their 24/7 service while following all required safety SOPs. Speed Locksmith is one of the leading services in Rochester, NY, and the company has been in the process of setting up what is now one of the largest 24/7 operations in the city.

One of the biggest problems people face with their locks is when they least expect it. It is often in the middle of the night or evening that people find out that their keys are not working, or the lock may be stuck. Some people may have even lost the keys to their truck or vehicle. Any one of these situations can be a waste of time and a cause of frustration. Having a locksmith service that's available 24/7 and has a reputation for arriving ASAP can be an asset to any person in need. That's why leading locksmiths like Speed Locksmith are making the switch to working 24/7 from traditional fixed hours.

"We have been providing locksmith services for several years. However, as of late, we've seen an increasing demand from people who could call as after designated business hours. Furthermore, people want to hire a locksmith that continues to be reliable despite the COVID-19 situation. That's where we come in! COVID-19 has also meant that people's working hours have changed, and so have their preferences. They now want to use a service like ours that's known to follow the required safety protocols". Said a spokesperson for Speed Locksmith.

She also added "There are many people working at night, afternoons and the traditional morning shift, which means we need to be there for them when needed. That's when we decided to announce our 24/7 emergency services despite the lockdown it was so that we could help people. We are already getting calls from people at various times of the day. Our team is always on standby and work in shifts. All of which allows us to reach clients when they need us ASAP."

Speed Locksmith is a BBB registered locksmith that has been operating in Rochester, NY, for a very long time. The company claims to be able to reach people within 20 minutes of receiving their call regardless of their location.

