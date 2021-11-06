'Speechless about last night': SZA, Kid Cudi and more react to fatal Astroworld stampede

Astroworld lineup performer SZA and more musicians are speaking out about the tragedy at Travis Scott's tragic festival Friday. An apparent crowd surge led to eight deaths and "scores" of injuries, according to authorities.

Officials declared the Houston concert a "mass casualty incident" at 9:38 p.m. Friday local time during the festival at NRG Park. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

The surge began around the time that Scott, the festival headliner, took the stage. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the concert ended at approximately 10:10 p.m. local time.

SZA performed at the festival before Scott but left early after not feeling well. She expressed shock about the tragic event Saturday on Twitter.

"Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," the singer tweeted.

Kid Cudi, an artist Scott has called his hero – who inspired the "Antidote" rapper's stage name – took to Twitter on Saturday, writing that he was "really messed up" about the tragic event.

"Really messed up about the news at Astroworld. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one last night and everyone who was injured," the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper wrote.

Scott wrote earlier Saturday that he was "devastated" by the event.

"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he wrote on Twitter. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

The 29-year-old rapper launched his Astroworld festival in 2018, months after the release of his third studio album of the same name. Since then the concert has occurred every year, except for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Houston's NRG Park – the former location of Six Flags AstroWorld theme park.

NRG Park said in a statement to USA TODAY that the facility is "fully cooperating" with authorities to conduct the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of life and pain experienced by all those impacted by this tragedy," the statement read. "We are fully cooperating and working closely with police and local authorities as they investigate how this tragedy occurred at the Astroworld Festival."

Festival organizers released a statement Saturday morning saying they are working with officials, and that the second day of the concert would "no longer be held."

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight – especially those we lost and their loved ones," the statement on Twitter read. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can."

