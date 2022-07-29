Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

NEW YORK, July 29 - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose this week, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 199,860 contracts on July 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 108,704 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, the largest number of net short positions since June 21, when there were 228,184. The increase in short positions was a day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second time in two months. The number of short positions this week in two-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of future inflation expectations, was 89,864, the largest since 102,118 short positions on June 28. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 239,980 279,480 Short 329,844 342,533 Net -89,864 -63,053 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 314,696 284,416 Short 629,869 542,431 Net -315,173 -258,015 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 266,814 351,679 Short 466,674 460,383 Net -199,860 -108,704 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 83,344 90,183 Short 129,989 132,285 Net -46,645 -42,102 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 49,191 49,387 Short 399,452 395,169 Net -350,261 -345,782 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 397,570 455,567 Short 3,081,509 3,099,472 Net -2,683,939 -2,643,905 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Jul 2022 Prior week week Long 290,967 248,072 Short 143,799 134,494 Net 147,168 113,578