Spectrum customers have lost all Disney channels — that means ABC and ESPN. What to know

Spectrum cable customers have lost access to Disney-owned channels as a result of an ongoing contract dispute.

Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, has been negotiating its carriage contract with Disney for weeks, reports Deadline.

Disney networks went dark on Spectrum Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The loss of Disney networks means the loss of ESPN, ABC (including local Disney-owned affiliate ABC11), FX, National Geographic and many other networks. The most pain will be felt by college football fans, hoping to watch this weekend’s opening games on ESPN’s various networks and on ABC.

The University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina face off Saturday in ESPN College GameDay’s feature game, the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. That game will not be available for Spectrum customers, unless a deal is made before then.