Spectrum Cable can't show these college football games amid ESPN dispute

Spectrum Cable customers are facing major blackouts heading into the first weekend of the college football season as the Walt Disney Company pulled channels from the carrier amidst an ongoing negotiation over access fees for the suite of channels the company owns.

Disney, which owns the ESPN family of networks, pulled access from Spectrum users near the 8 p.m. ET kick off time for Thursday night's game between the Florida Gators and No. 14 Utah Utes aired on ESPN.

If the standoff is not resolved, 14.7 million Spectrum subscribers will be left without access to the fall's first slate of games.

Currently airing on all Disney-owned channels on Charter Spectrum: pic.twitter.com/sNlkxSktwy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 1, 2023

In the broadcast booth: Noah Eagle eager to follow successful broadcasting path laid by father, Ian

Spectrum, Disney, blame one another

"The Walt Disney Company has removed their programming from Spectrum which creates hardship for our customers," Spectrum said in a statement. "We offered Disney a fair deal, yet they are demanding an excessive increase."

Disney responded with a statement saying, "Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter [Communications, the parent company of Spectrum Cable] and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

Here are the games that will be effected if a resolution is not reached before kickoff.

CFB games to watch: Making your schedule for college football's Week 1? Here are the six best games to watch

What games are effected?

All times listed are EST

Story continues

What college football channels are effected?

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

SEC Network

ACC Network

Longhorn Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spectrum and ESPN fight affects these college football games