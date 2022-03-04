Spectral Medical CMO Dr. John Kellum to Present at the 27th International AKI & CRRT Conference on March 7-10, 2022

Spectral Medical Inc.

TORONTO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (Dialco), announces that the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Kellum, has been selected to present at the 27th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology (AKI and CRRT 2022), taking place on March 7-10, 2022 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California.



On Monday, March 7, Dr. Kellum will participate in the plenary session, in a talk entitled, “Sepsis Phenotypes and Risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI),” where he will discuss the scientific rationale for endotoxemia as a molecular phenotype of sepsis causing AKI and other organ failures.

On Tuesday, March 8, Spectral is co-sponsoring a workshop on blood purification “Differentiating Hemopurification Therapies – Practical Applications of Pathogen & Endotoxin Reduction,” where Dr. Kellum will present EUPHRATES to TIGRIS: Targeting Endotoxemia in Septic shock.

On March 10 at 11:30 AM, Dr. Sobia Khan, site investigator for the TIGRIS trial at Stony Brook University, will present an update on the trial for the session, “Future Trends in CRRT and Critical Care - Update from Ongoing and Late Breaking Trials.”

The company will also have an exhibition booth to promote the SAMI device at the conference, where visitors will have the opportunity to meet with members of the senior management team.

About International AKI & CRRT Conference

The International Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) & Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Conference provides a comprehensive review of advances in clinical care, research and technology in critical care medicine with a focus on the kidney and renal support techniques. Invited lectures, workshops, dedicated sessions for nursing, poster sessions and panel discussions are planned to continue the tradition of multidisciplinary during the conference. This year’s program again promises to provide the right environment to foster learning and mutually beneficial interactions and collaborations. For more information, please visit: https://crrtonline.com/.

Story continues

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 300,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc., is also commercializing a new set of proprietary platforms addressing renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) across the dialysis spectrum. SAMI is targeting the acute RRT market, while DIMI is targeting the chronic RRT market. Dialco is currently pursuing regulatory approval for U.S. in-home use of DIMI, which is based on the same RRT platform as SAMI, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use. DIMI recently received its FDA 510k clearance for use in hospital and clinical settings, and obtained its Health Canada license for use within Canadian hospitals, clinics and in home.



Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

Contact:

Mr. Chris Seto Mr. Ali Mahdavi David Waldman/Natalya Rudman CEO Capital Markets & Investor Relations US Investor Relations Spectral Medical Inc. Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc. Crescendo Communications, LLC 416-626-3233 ext. 2004 416-962-3300 212-671-1020 cseto@spectraldx.com am@spinnakercmi.com edt@crescendo-ir.com



