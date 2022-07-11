Spectator accused by Kyrgios of having 'like 700 drinks' insists she had 'good intentions'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Bodkin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 - Anadolu Agency
Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 - Anadolu Agency

A spectator who was removed from Centre Court after Nick Kyrgios accused her of having “like 700 drinks”, has insisted she was only trying to support him.

The player angrily complained to the umpire that a woman was putting him off his serve and should be thrown out.

It came amid a rant-fuelled match by the Australian which involved regular criticism of umpiring decisions.

When the official asked which crowd member was bothering him, Kyrgios exploded: “The one who looks like she’s had 700 drinks, bro.”

Ania Palus, a medical lawyer from Poland who was seated close to the front, was pulled aside and spoken to by stewards shortly after.

But, speaking to reporters, she said she had only had one Pimm's and a glass of rose - but conceded she had forgotten her hat in the heat.

She said she was backing the Australian, partly because, like him, she has suffered from depression and so could sympathise with him.

Ania Palus speaking to security staff at Wimbledon after Nick Kyrgios accused her of being drunk
Ania Palus speaking to security staff at Wimbledon after Nick Kyrgios accused her of being drunk

“If you think one person saying “Come on, you can do it” is so disturbing that he loses a game… how can he pick up a single fan who is clapping, rooting for him?”

Blaming others when the match is going against him is a hallmark of Kyrgios’s game, and as in previous clashes this fortnight he regularly chastised both the officials for their decisions and his own supporters for what he perceived as a lack of support.

However, in Sunday's the Australian appeared for a time fixated with the presence of Ms Palus during his service games.

In a post-match press conference he conceded that the perceived disturbance had not cost him the title, but added: “I don’t need someone absolutely smashed talking to me point in, point out - do you know what I mean?

“I’m all for having a great time…”

After about 15 minutes, a distraught Ms Pulus was permitted back onto Centre Court for the remainder of the match.

Nick Kyrgios accused Ania Palus of being drunk and complained to the umpire that she was putting him off his game
Nick Kyrgios accused Ania Palus of being drunk and complained to the umpire that she was putting him off his game

A committed tennis fan, last month the 32-year-old was cheering on Rafael Nadal at the French Open at Roland Garros, according to posts on her social media.

She has also posted a selfie picture with Novak Djokovic, Sunday's eventual victor, last year.

Speaking after the final, she said: “I understand what it is like to be an underdog so I wanted to give him support.

“Maybe I took it too far so for that I am sorry but I only had good intentions.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sue Barker in tearful farewell after hosting BBC Wimbledon coverage for 30 years

    Billie Jean King declared Barker ‘the best ever’ during an emotional send-off celebration.

  • Peng Shuai protestor 'thrown down stairs' after being removed from Wimbledon Centre Court

    A protestor has alleged that he was thrown down the stairs of Wimbledon Centre Court after attempting to hold up a placard which asked after the whereabouts of Chinese player Peng Shuai.

  • Xander Schauffele survives ‘stressful day’ to land Scottish Open title

    The Olympic champion shot a closing level-par 70 to take victory

  • The Duchess of Sustainability, Cottagecore and Damage Control: Kate Middleton Wins Wimbledon by a Complete Fashion Set

    Kate Middleton's yellow dress could have been a slight nod to who she’s supporting in the men’s finals.

  • Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother

    Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • As sports get back to normal on P.E.I., volunteers become harder to find

    Sports organizations on P.E.I. say they are finding fewer people who are willing to clock in volunteer hours for games. Volunteers are needed to either coach or officiate, but the lack of people with those skill sets has caused disruption in some sports. Baseball P.E.I. was forced to delay one of its leagues this season because there weren't enough coaches, said executive director Rhonda Pauls. "I'm sure that everybody would say that over the pandemic, we all got out of the habit of being out of

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are 16-3 for their best 19-game stretch since 2003. Blue Jays starter Max Castillo was pulled in the fifth