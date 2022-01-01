Specs appeal: what’s the best way to apply make up as a glasses wearer?

Wearing them brings challenges – from adjusting makeup to cope with frames and shadows, to seeing well enough to apply it at all











Like every other spectacles wearer I know, I’m adamant that my prescription has deteriorated disproportionately during the pandemic. Where forgetting my glasses was once a mere inconvenience, it’s now a crisis that forces me home to retrieve them.

It’s been an interesting process, beauty-wise – what one gains in not being able to see gaping pores, one loses in the ability to apply a straight swoosh of liner. Sight isn’t the only consideration. Specs cast a shadow (anti-reflective coating helps), so concealer has to work harder to brighten dark circles (I use Dior Forever Correct, £27), and thick frames can obscure hard work done on eyeshadow, which can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on the application. For days when my glasses will be on and off as often as a teenage romance (I wear a librarian’s chain from Missoma), I want eye makeup to be simple but noticeable.

The solution almost always comes via a crayon. By far the easiest eyeshadow with a tremendous effort/effect ratio, crayons are a must for specs wearers. The bullet shape means that even an approximate aim lands on target. After drawing creamy colour on to the lid, I simply take a clean, fluffy brush and soften the edges. The technique is foolproof. For years, Bobbi Brown made the only great crayons (Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, £25, are still the longest-lasting), but I’ve diversified to include Vieve’s Eye Wands, £21, which fill some gaps in the Bobbi shade lineup. Vieve’s Sand, a pale, warm nude, is a no-brainer lid colour on lighter skins, and a terrific brow bone highlighter on darker tones. Camel and Hazelnut are warm, neutral nudes that work on everyone (more shades coming this month).

Perhaps prompted by the threat to its monopoly on crayons, Bobbi Brown has introduced some delicious new shades, too. Cashew and Shore are two endlessly useful neutrals (warm and cool, respectively) and Skyward is a universally flattering metallic chartreuse for more playful looks. All can be swiped underneath the eye and smudged in the same way, which helps enormously if your eyes appear to recede behind your glasses, as mine do.

What has become absolutely crucial over time is a SimpleHuman sensor mirror (£290). Illuminated, mega magnifying and as pricey as it is indispensable, it allows me to apply, sans specs, the complex makeup looks that I once took for granted. You won’t regret a penny of the considerable outlay.