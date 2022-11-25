Specialty pizzas and salads, beer, cake. Chain opening another Johnson County location

A franchisee for Seattle-based MOD Pizza is opening his seventh Kansas City area location.

In 2016, Scott Womack of Paceline Partners LLC in Terre Haute, Indiana, said he would open 15 MOD Pizza restaurants in the metro and Kansas by 2021.

Locations opened in Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, the Northland, Olathe and Raymore before the pandemic. Now one is scheduled to open at 8742 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa, on Dec. 14.

MOD Pizza (which stands for made on demand) offers individual artisan-style pizzas using fresh-pressed dough, its signature sauces and a choice of more than 30 toppings — including spinach, seasonal roasted vegetables, bacon, crumbled meatballs, dairy-free cheese and pesto drizzle — “any topping, one price.”

The pizzas are cooked in an 800-degree oven in less than three minutes.

Specialty pizzas include the Mad Dog (with mozzarella, pepperoni, mild sausage, ground beef and red sauce), the Dominic (with white sauce, asiago cheese, fresh chopped basil, red onion, sliced tomatoes and mild sausage), and the Lucy Sunshine (with mozzarella, Parmesan, artichokes, garlic and dollops of red sauce). Customers also can create their own pizzas.

It offers several specialty salads or customers can build their own, along with cheesy garlic bread, and No Name Cake with flavors rotating — say white chocolate peppermint for the holidays and key lime for spring.

It also has fountain drinks, iced tea, lemonade, draft beer and wine.

The company has more than 520 locations. Womack also has five MOD Pizza restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio, area.