Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market To Grow At CAGR of 3.87% During 2020 To 2028

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Type (Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants, Pour Point Depressants, Iron Control Agents, Polymers, Wetting Agents, Additives, Retarders, And Others), By Application (Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Cementing, Workover & Completion, And Others) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)”

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty oilfield chemicals market is valued at USD 8.82 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The major factors that will contribute to the growth of the market include increasing application in drilling activities, production chemicals, and workover & completion. Further, growing deep drilling and ultra-deep exploration activities for oil and gas have been driving the demand over the last few years and are expected to continue to do so over the forecast period.

Specialty oilfield chemicals are widely used for oil recovery and to reduce the environmental effects of the oil extraction process. The extraction process is mainly followed by drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery, and others, and specialty chemicals are used in each stage of the process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of wax formation in oil as well as in the scaling and elimination of corrosion of pipe walls. These chemicals are used as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water, and oil sludge treatment as well. Apart from these, there are many other applications of specialty oilfield chemicals in the oil & gas sector.

Specialty oilfield chemicals consist of a broad variety of specialty chemicals used for a wide range of applications. The most significant products within these chemicals include institutional and industrial cleaning chemicals, specialty superior polymers, construction chemicals, and pesticides, among others. The main justification for using specialty oilfield chemicals is to make progress in the recovery of oil from oil wells.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into demulsifiers, inhibitors & scavengers, rheology modifiers, friction reducers, specialty biocides, specialty surfactants, pour point depressants, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, additives, retarders, and others. Among these, demulsifiers are the most commonly used chemicals in oilfields, as they perform the basic function of oil and water separation. These chemicals are toxic and have a negative effect on the environment, which is why green demulsifiers are being produced, which are non-toxic and environmental friendly.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

Based on application, the market has been divided into Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Cementing, Workover & Completion, and Others. Among these, the production segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application of specialty oilfield chemicals in the coming years. Growing energy demand and the projected increase in crude oil production due to the anticipated reduction in COVID-19 impact in the near future are the factors that are expected to drive the specialty oilfield chemicals market during the forecast period.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region:

In terms of region, North America is projected to register the largest share in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market, followed by the Middle East and Africa, both in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period. The presence of massive offshore and onshore reserves is the main driver for the market in these two regions.

Some Major Findings of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Report Include:

Global specialty oilfield chemicals market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global specialty oilfield chemicals market analysis by type, application, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major market players operating in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market, which include BASF, Ecolab, Clariant, Dowdupont, Solvay, Schlumberger, Akzonobel, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Huntsman, Croda, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, National Oilwell Varco, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Thermax, and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes clinical pipeline analysis, along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the specialty oilfield chemicals market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 119 pages with 102 market data tables and 68 figures & charts from the report, “Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Type (Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants, Pour Point Depressants, Iron Control Agents, Polymers, Wetting Agents, Additives, Retarders, And Others), By Application (Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Cementing, Workover & Completion, And Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

