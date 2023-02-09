Specialty Medical Chairs Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2033, Rising technological development, completely automated specialty medical chairs are expected to serve growth opportunities in the market | Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

From 2023 to 2033, the USA Specialty Medical Chairs Market for specialty medical chairs is expected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.6 billion. The Specialty Medical Chairs Market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 398 Million by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Medical Chairs Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 7.5 Billion. The revenue from the US market was held at around US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.6 Billion from 2023 to 2033.



The elevating demand for a diverse range of specialized medical chairs is being driven by the increasing prevalence of health issues and the rising availability of medical facilities including rehabilitation centers. Moreover, the medical device industry is also growing as a result of an increasing preference for at-home healthcare. This spurt in home healthcare along with rehabilitation centers is one of the key factors driving the worldwide specialty medical chair demand.

As the number of medical facilities and hospitals increases, the need for specialty medical chairs, such as dialysis chairs, rehabilitation office chairs, and birthing chairs has also been growing. This has further elevated the demand for specialty medical chairs globally.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16636

Industry players are projected to profit from the swift expansion of automated and technologically advanced medical beds in the not-too-distant future. The growth of the market arises from the soaring number of hospitals and healthcare facilities.

In terms of region, the market in North America is expected to provide significant opportunities to the global market. The North American medical chairs market has many opportunities in the remote, medical support sector, mainly due to the aging of the region's population. In the next 10 years, the regional specialty medical chairs market will be driven by the heightened prevalence of health issues resulting from lifestyle choices.

Story continues

The increase in the number of dental, ophthalmology, and ENT clinics in North America is also a factor in the need for biopharmaceutical research and development facilities. Furthermore, the advent of key competitors, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and higher producer incomes encourage the expansion and improvement of the market in the region.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16636

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Specialty Medical Chairs Market are A-dec, Inc., ActiveAid, Inc., DentalEZ, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Topcon Corp., Midmark Corp., Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, and Hill Laboratories Company.



In May 2021, A-Dec. Inc announced its plans to collaborate with KaVo which is a dental products manufacturer. The objective of this collaboration is to provide quality products and services to dental professionals worldwide.





In June of 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its distribution deal with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. The objective of this deal is to expand of its distribution network in Canada.





Market Segments Covered in Specialty Medical Chairs Market Analysis



By Type:

Examination Birthing Cardiac Blood Drawing Dialysis Mammography

Treatment Ophthalmic ENT Dental Other Treatments Other Rehabilitations

Rehabilitation Pediatric Bariatric Geriatric Other Rehabilitations







Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16636

Table of Content



1. Executive Summary | Specialty Medical Chairs Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/specialty-medical-chairs-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Cold Laser Therapy Market Size - The global market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 117.1 million by the end of the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 180.8 million by the year 2033.

Radial Compression Devices Market Share - The radial compression devices market size is projected to be valued at US$ 255.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 599.9 Million by 2033.

Balloon Catheter Market Growth - The global balloon catheter demand is subjected to growth at a CAGR of 4.3%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 4.2 Billion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 6.4 Billion by 2033.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Trends - The positron emission tomography (PET) scanners market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is rising to US$ 2.1 billion by 2033. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Forecast - The hospital capacity management solutions market is anticipated to expand its boundaries at an average CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. As a result, the market holds a share of US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 while expecting revenue of US$ 1.9 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



