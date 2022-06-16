Specialty Glass Market Size 2022 | Impressive Growth to Reach US$ 3420.7 million by 2027 | Opportunities with New Innovations, Global Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Business Strategic Planning, Marketing Channel, and Distributors

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

Pune, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Specialty Glass Market Report 2022-2027:

Global “Specialty Glass Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Specialty Glass industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Specialty Glass market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Specialty Glass market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Specialty Glass market.

Scope of the Specialty Glass Market Report:

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.
China is the largest Specialty Glass market with about 37% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 29% market share.The key manufacturers are Schott, EuroKera, NEG, Nipro, Corning, Kanger, Linuo, Yaohui Group, Duran, Kavalier, Tahsiang, Kedi, AGC, Sichuang Shubo, Tianxu, Saint-Gobain, Haoji etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 26% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Specialty Glass Market
In 2020, the global Specialty Glass market size was US$ 2803.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3420.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Specialty Glass Market include: The research covers the current Specialty Glass market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Schott

  • EuroKera

  • NEG

  • Nipro

  • Corning

  • Kanger

  • Linuo

  • Yaohui Group

  • Duran

  • Kavalier

  • Tahsiang

  • Kedi

  • AGC

  • Sichuang Shubo

  • Tianxu

  • Saint-Gobain

  • Haoji

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Glass Ceramics

  • Borosilicate Glass

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Solar Energy Tubes

  • Laboratory Apparatus

  • Heat Glassware

  • Chemical Tubes

  • Pharmaceutical Packaging

  • Electronic and Electrical

  • Others

The Specialty Glass Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Specialty Glass business, the date to enter into the Specialty Glass market, Specialty Glass product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Specialty Glass?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Specialty Glass Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Specialty Glass market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Specialty Glass Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Specialty Glass market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Specialty Glass market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Specialty Glass Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Specialty Glass Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Specialty Glass, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Specialty Glass Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Specialty Glass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Specialty Glass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Specialty Glass Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Specialty Glass Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Specialty Glass Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Specialty Glass Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Specialty Glass Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Specialty Glass Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Specialty Glass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Specialty Glass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Glass Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Specialty Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Specialty Glass Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Specialty Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Specialty Glass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Specialty Glass Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Glass Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Specialty Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Specialty Glass Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Specialty Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Specialty Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Specialty Glass Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Specialty Glass Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Specialty Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
……………………
7 North America
8 Asia Pacific
9 Europe
10 Latin America
11 Middle East and Africa
12 Company Profiles
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix

