Specialty Fertilizer Market Trends and ForecastThe global specialty fertilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $257.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in specialty fertilizer market to 2027 by product type (UAN, CAN, MAP, potassium sulfate, and potassium nitrate), application method (soil, foliar, and fertigation), crop type (cereals & grains (corn, wheat, rice,others), oilseeds & pulses (soyabean, canola, others), fruits & vegetables (root and tubors, citrus fruits, brassicus, other)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Fertilizer Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362690/?utm_source=GNW



Specialty Fertilizer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the specialty fertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the soil, foliar, and fertigation application method market. The global specialty fertilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $257.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are high efficiency, ease of use, rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production, limited availability of arable land, and addressing environmental concerns.



Specialty Fertilizer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global specialty fertilizer market by product type, application method, crop type, and region as follows:



Specialty Fertilizer Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• (UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate)

• CAN (Calcium Ammonium Nitrate)

• MAP (Monoammonium Phosphate)

• Potassium Sulfate

• Potassium Nitrate



Specialty Fertilizer Market by Application Method [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Soil

• Foliar

• Fertigation



Specialty Fertilizer Market by Crop Type [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Cereals & Grains

o Corn

o Wheat

o Rice

o Others

• Oilseeds & Pulses

o Soyabean

o Canola

o Others

• Fruits & Vegetables

o Root and Tubors

o Citrus Fruits

o Brassicus

o Others



Specialty Fertilizer Market by Region [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Specialty Fertilizer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies specialty fertilizer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the specialty fertilizer companies profiled in this report includes.

• Nutrien

• Yara International

• Israel Chemical

• K+S Aktiengesellschaft

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile

• The Mosaic Company

• EuroChem

• CF Industries

• OCP

• OCI Nitrogen

Specialty Fertilizer Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that fertigation will remain the largest application method segment over the forecast period as it requires less labor, time, energy, and water.

• UAN will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is am excellent source of nitrogen for plant nutrition. It is considered to be an better irrigation fertilizer for cereal production and irrigated plant cultivation and is basically used before plowing the field, which helps in enhancing its degradation.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the nitrogenous fertilizers market growth in this region

Features of Specialty Fertilizer Market

• Market Size Estimates: Specialty fertilizer market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, application method, and crop type.

• Regional Analysis: Specialty fertilizer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application method, crop type, and regions for the specialty fertilizer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the specialty fertilizer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the specialty fertilizer market size?

Answer: The global specialty fertilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $257.2 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for specialty fertilizer market?

Answer: The specialty fertilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the specialty fertilizer market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are high efficiency, ease of use, rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production, limited availability of arable land, and addressing environmental concerns.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for specialty fertilizer?

Answer: Fertigation is the major application method for specialty fertilizer.

Q5. Who are the key specialty fertilizer companies?



Answer: Some of the key specialty fertilizer companies are as follows:

• Nutrien

• Yara International

• Israel Chemical

• K+S Aktiengesellschaft

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile

• The Mosaic Company

• EuroChem

• CF Industries

• OCP

• OCI Nitrogen

Q6.

Which specialty fertilizer product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that UAN will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is am excellent source of nitrogen for plant nutrition.

Q7: In specialty fertilizer market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global specialty fertilizer market by product type (UAN, CAN, MAP, potassium sulfate, and potassium nitrate), application method (soil, foliar, and fertigation), crop type (cereals & grains (corn, wheat, rice,others), oilseeds & pulses (soyabean, canola, others), fruits & vegetables (root and tubors, citrus fruits, brassicus, other)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to specialty fertilizer market or related to specialty fertilizer market share, specialty fertilizer market analysis and specialty fertilizer market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362690/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



