Specials star to help mark museum anniversary

Jerry Dammers was behind the 2-Tone record label

One of the founder members of The Specials will help mark the 10th anniversary of Coventry Music Museum.

Jerry Dammers, who was also behind the 2-Tone record label, will play a DJ set in November.

The musician played keyboard in The Specials and wrote songs including Ghost Town.

Pete Chambers, from the museum in Ball Hill, said Dammers was a huge part of the city's history.

Jerry Dammers was the founder of The Specials

"As we say in the museum when we discuss Jerry, if it wasn't for him we wouldn't be standing here now," Mr Chambers told Radio CWR.

"All the legacy of 2-Tone, look at how big that has been created for Coventry.

"People talk about the Blitz in Coventry, Lady Godiva and The Specials."

Mr Chambers added the DJ set would be "great".

"His choice of music isn't necessarily what people would expect, it is not just ska and reggae - there's a lot of Mod stuff," he said.

Tickets will go on sale via the museum's website.

