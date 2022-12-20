How The Specials’ Ghost Town became the anthem of ‘a country falling apart’

Tina
·9 min read
The Specials in Coventry in 1980 - Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock
The Specials in Coventry in 1980 - Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock

The Coventry-formed ska band The Specials wrote their greatest single, Ghost Town, in a pressure cooker. The 1981 hit is widely seen as the group’s greatest achievement – yet it also led their lead singer Terry Hall, who died this week aged 63, to quit the band at just 22.

“I’m not going to say too much, because I don’t want to upset anybody,” says the track’s engineer, John Rivers, reflecting on the 11-day recording session that took place in his basement studio in Leamington Spa. Bandleader Jerry Dammers had called Rivers out of desperation; during the band’s failed attempt to record Ghost Town themselves, guitarist Roddy Radiation had kicked a hole in the studio lining.

“Roddy kind of got a bit distraught because he was being pressured; he had a solid day of playing, and Jerry... he’s a very demanding man. He can drive people barmy.” Dammers had called Rivers out of desperation; Radiation had kicked a hole in the studio lining. “It was no big deal,” Rivers told me in 2021. “There were a lot of weird things going on in Ghost Town.”

Rivers demonstrates the dissonant vocal melody in the centre of the track: “‘Aaah-ee-a-ee-yah.’ Jerry has an interesting kind of voice,” he laughs. “When he started singing what he wanted, everybody had thought he’d finally flipped! I remember the band looking at him in blank amazement. But he was absolutely right – and the record came together.”

Rivers was anxious to get the recording down perfectly. “With [recording onto] tape there's no going back. If you get it wrong, that’s it.” At times, he added, he “had two pieces of kitchen paper under my chin because I was sweating so much.”

While the session had its ups and downs, Rivers savours the experience. “One of the greatest joys of my life was when I was watching Lyvnal and his beautiful fingers [were] just palm muting on the guitar. John Bradbury could destroy a set of drum pads in one session – he played so hard, but the sound he got [in Ghost Town] was amazing,” says Rivers. “Everyone thinks that Jerry [the band’s founding member] used a Yamaha organ; he actually used a Hammond. The Specials had great musicians. Everyone forgets that Jerry was a very competent jazz pianist - much more competent than he ever let on.”

What resulted from that recording session, alongside the tracks Friday Night, Saturday Morning and Why?, was potentially Dammer’s magnum opus. Ghost Town’s Frankenstein-ish chords, dissonant vocals and famously macabre lyrics made it sound like no other hit song before it. The reggae bop and punk thwacks on the drums were part of the quintessential two-tone sound – but this time, it was wonky, wavy and sinister. They were reflecting the sour realities that were unfolding across Britain at the time.

Racial tensions were razor sharp across the UK in 1981, with high unemployment, urban decay and austerity pierced by riots in corners of Bristol, Liverpool, London, and Manchester. In Coventry – the band’s hometown – the threat to life was visible. Temples were introducing judo and karate lessons. A young Asian woman told TV reporter Keith Wootton that “no one feels safe going out.”

Coventry once boasted a shiny city centre, rebuilt from rubble after the second world war. However, it had become a derelict and threatening precinct: a ghost town. Head to the Lady Godiva statue in the early 1980s and you would have found a cluster of young white Coventrians who aspired to the National Front and the British Movement. The people were getting angry.

Before recording, the band had just wrapped up their exhausting More Specials tour, where fights had broken out at various gigs from Newcastle and Leeds to Cambridge. Rivers recounts one of the band’s shows in Leamington Spa. “There was a full-on fight at the back of the hall – that gig was pretty scary. I mean, a guy went through a glass window and ended up like nearly dying - there was blood pumping out of his thigh. It wasn’t reported much in the press; I think people might have been a bit too scared or something, I don't know.”

The march for racial harmony in Coventry, which ended with 74 arrests - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy&nbsp;
The march for racial harmony in Coventry, which ended with 74 arrests - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

Dammers reflected on the scenes he’d witnessed on tour in a Guardian interview in 2002: “The country was falling apart. In Liverpool, all the shops were shuttered up, everything was closing down... In Glasgow, there were these little old ladies on the streets, selling their household goods... [Thatcher] was closing down all the industries, throwing millions of people on the dole. It was clear that something was very, very wrong.”

On what was almost to the day that The Specials began laying down Ghost Town, violence struck in Coventry’s precinct. In the shadows of a shopping centre car park, 20-year-old student Satnam Singh Gill was stabbed to death. He was walking through town with his white girlfriend in broad daylight.

A series of further racial attacks followed in the city, while the band were recording just 12 miles south. A West Indian carnival queen was forced to take part in the procession in a car, because of stoning threats. Arson attempts were made on a Krishna Temple and on an Indian and Commonwealth Club premises. A bus driver was attacked with a broken bottle, and a 50-year-old woman was stabbed while shopping. Newly formed groups campaigned for racial unity, including the Coventry Committee Against Racism (CCAR) and the Committee for Anti-Racist Defence Squads (CARDS).

Six weeks before the single’s release, 8,000 people marched through the city, chanting, in an anti-racism demonstration. However, by the time they reached Broadgate, far Right extremists began to hurl missiles and give Nazi salutes, drowning out the marchers’ drums with declarations of “Sieg Heil”. By the time the march arrived at Cathedral Square, mounted police were ducking from rocks, sticks and bottles; 74 arrests were made that day, and 11 police officers were injured.

Weeks after the brawl, there were more attacks on the Asian community. Dr Amal Dharry was a volunteer for a night shelter and was known for his efforts to promote racial harmony in the city. On what would have been an ordinary evening for him, he was stabbed leaving a chip shop by a 17-year-old white man - who was allegedly acting on a dare. There was outrage and a collective grief amongst Coventry’s campaigners for anti-racism. But it was The Specials who provided the loudest soapbox moment.

The Specials in 1980 - Sunshine International/Shutterstock
The Specials in 1980 - Sunshine International/Shutterstock

“The Specials got together because we wanted to show the National Front that black, white – whatever nationality you are – we could get on,” says Neville Staple, who was a vocalist and lyricist on Ghost Town. “It was easy to write; we were reflecting what was happening in Coventry and other cities.” Staple married his wife Christine aka Sugary Staple after they met on tour. “I’m mixed race,” she says. “I was going through an identity crisis as a child and then in my teens - it was at a time when racial tensions were massively high. I grew up with punk and reggae, mods and skinheads and rude boys. The Specials blended everything together.”

The band, in an effort to encourage racial harmony in Coventry, announced an anti-racism gig at the Butt’s Stadium.

“What do I remember about the Butt’s gig?” ponders guitarist Staple. “The National Front was in town. Someone came up to us outside the gig. They wanted to stop it but we still went on.”

Pete Chambers is a music historian and founder of Coventry Music Museum. “I saw them every time they played in Coventry – and yes, I was at the Butts,” says Chambers. “It was a crazy sort of day. There was a National Front march at the same time. It wasn’t the nicest thing to do with Dr Dharry and everything else that was going on in the city at the time.”

The Specials shelled out more than £13,000 to put on the event, with other Midlands acts sharing the bill, including Hazel O’Connor, the Bureau, Reluctant Stereotypes, and The People. They all agreed to play for free. Hall and co's investment into the gig was huge – it equated to two averagely priced houses at the time.

However, despite an imposed ban on the National Front’s march – which was subsequently ignored – it seems many of their fans had been spooked by rumours circulating of planned violence. That, alongside the fact that the admission price of £3.50 could have been too steep for a town with an unemployment rate of 14 per cent, meant that the Butts was only a quarter full. The fans who could afford entry were bubbly and defiant to the National Front members who were marching and yelling outside. United by shared values of racial harmony and good music, those fans wore a uniform of two-tone checkered garments, as they watched, skanked and napped under the sun.

The Specials performed at Coventry Cathedral in 2019, during their 40th anniversary tour - Jim Bennett/Getty
The Specials performed at Coventry Cathedral in 2019, during their 40th anniversary tour - Jim Bennett/Getty

“No jobs, no entertainment – and not much money around either,” summed up Mike Reid when he introduced the week’s number one chart entry on Top of the Pops. Incidentally, it was just after the band came off stage that its line-up would dissolve. Moments after celebrating Ghost Town’s chart-topping success, guitarist Lynval Golding and vocalists Terry Hall and Neville Staple announced to the rest of the band that they were leaving to form Fun Boy Three.

Last year, Hall described that era as “very weird”, and explained why he quit. “I kept it to myself, but when we picked up a gold disc for Ghost Town, I felt really bad about it. We were being rewarded with a gold disc, and it felt uncomfortable.”

The deadpan malaise of Ghost Town, its chronicling of racial tensions and austerity, still strikes a chord today. “Not much has changed in the UK since The Specials started,” Staple says. “It’s like we’ve gone round in a circle, because youth clubs have been closed down... No jobs. Racism is still there.”

Late in life, Hall rejoined the band, and in their 2021 tour, they marked 40 years of Ghost Town while continuing to promote racial unity and social values. On their 2019 album Encore, their first new material with Hall since his departure in 1981 – and, sadly, their last – there’s a song called 10 Commandments, which addresses rape culture, misogyny, self-worth and alt-Right “pseudo-intellectuals on the internet”. It features a guest vocal from 20-year-old Saffiyah Khan, who was photographed in 2017 confronting a member of the English Defence League. She was wearing a beaming smile – and a Specials T-shirt.

Latest Stories

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i