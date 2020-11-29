Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes reduced for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday specialized Torch shoes

The Specialized Torch 2.0 road cycling shoes are the mid-tier offering in Specialized's Torch shoe range, providing a balance of comfort, performance, weight and pricing. Thankfully, due to the Cyber Monday cycling sales, that pricepoint is now even more budget-friendly with discounts available at CycleStore and Tredz in the UK.

Rather than leave you to do the hard work, we've trawled the Cyber Monday sales and, below, we've outlined the best Cyber Monday deals available right now on the Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes.

While the Torch range isn't quite at the top-level offered by the S-Works 7 and S-Works EXOS shoes, the Torch 2 is an extremely capable pair of cycling kicks, with sleek aesthetics and a single Boa dial and Velcro strap for tightening.

The medium-stiffness (Index: 7) carbon sole provides the right balance of comfort-enhancing flex and race-ready performance and the 100% mesh and TPU construction upper ensures slipper-like comfort for long days in the saddle.

Specialized Torch 2.0 shoes | Up to 27% off at Tredz

Was £165.00 | Now from £120.00

The deal at Tredz is the better price, however, the best price of £120 is only limited to a few of the size/colour variations. If you have smaller feet - sizes EU 36 or 38, then you can find the biggest saving here. View Deal

Specialized Torch 2.0 shoes | 21% off at Cyclestore

Was £165.00 | Now £129.99

The deal at Cyclestore is not quite as stand-out in terms of the percentage off, however, the £129.99 price applies across the board, so no matter if you're after a pair of size EU37 in black or EU49 in white, you're getting 21% off. View Deal

How do the Torch 2.0 shoes compare?

At 235g per shoe (size 42), they're 30g lighter than the even-more-budget-friendly Torch 1.0, and also around 10g lighter than the more-premium Torch 3.0, which comes with double Boa dials and greater stiffness.

To make price comparison super easy, we've included the best prices on the three models of Specialized Torch road shoes below, as well as the ever-popular, high-performance S-Works 7 and EXOS shoes.

Story continues

Today's best Cyber Monday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Cyber Monday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Cyber Monday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK

Check out our other Cyber Monday cycling deals roundups: