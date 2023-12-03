Specialist heart health nurse appointed in Jersey

A new specialist nurse in preventative cardiology has been appointed in Jersey - the first post of its kind in the British Isles.

Kirstie Gouveia's role aims to help improve islanders' heart health through education, support, early intervention and preventative measures.

She will also help expand the use of innovative tests, including artificial intelligence in heart scans.

The role is supported by a donation from the Jersey Heart Support Group.

Ms Gouveia said: "I am really excited to take on the challenge of helping getting Jersey residents healthier.

"By helping people change their habits and behaviour, not only will they feel better but should also live longer, reducing the need for hospital admission and expensive health interventions."

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.