Special weather statements issued for New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador

The majority of New Brunswick and parts of southern Newfoundland and Labrador are covered by a special weather statement, as a significant winter storm bears down on Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says the region will see snow, freezing rain and then rain starting Thursday and lasting until early Saturday morning.

Some areas of New Brunswick could see as much as 30 centimetres of snow.

The statement also warns road conditions can deteriorate quickly, making driving treacherous.

In the Channel-Port aux Basques area of Newfoundland, the weather agency says heavy and prolonged rain could cause road washouts and closures.

As much as 100 millimetres of rain is possible.

The low-pressure system from Colorado is currently working its way through southern Ontario and southern Quebec, prompting a score of watches and warnings.

The Canadian Press