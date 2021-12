Environment Canada expects some periods of light rain overnight, which will end in the morning. (CBC - image credit)

A special weather statement has been lifted for P.E.I. Wednesday.

Environment Canada had previously forecast some snowfall mixed with rain, which was downgraded on Tuesday to some severe rain. Strong winds were also expected beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.

The statement was lifted at around 4.pm. AST.

Environment Canada expects some periods of light rain overnight, which will end in the morning.