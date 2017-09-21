Special Report: More power and a quiet exit for Taser’s best-selling product

Montgomery County, Maryland police officer and instructor Craig Dickerson fires an X2 taser during a demonstration for Reuters at the department's training academy in Rockville, Maryland, U.S. September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

By Lisa Girion

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (Reuters) - The X26 is in a class by itself.

The electrified dart gun is sleek, lightweight and compact. Yet Taser International says its capacity to stop suspects is second to none.

Introduced in 2003, the X26 was Taser’s third model and quickly became its “gold standard.” Taser’s No. 1 moneymaker for a decade, the X26 contributed more than half of all revenues for much of that time.

But its takedown power came at a price: higher cardiac risk, a Reuters examination of scientific literature and corporate, court and patent records found.

When its darts impale flesh, the X26 delivers more electricity than any other Taser and almost twice that of newer “smart” weapons.

Taser stopped selling the X26 in the United States and Canada in 2014, telling police customers its analog workhorse was approaching obsolescence. That was five years after Taser launched the first of its “smart” digital weapons – all less likely to endanger the heart.

After signs of the outsize risk of the X26 surfaced, Taser neither alerted police nor recalled its best-selling weapon. It remains on the hips of police officers to this day. The company attempted to retrofit the X26 to reduce its maximum electrical output. In the end, Taser abandoned the effort.

Its engineers were unable to rein in the one attribute that, scientists told Reuters, is most responsible for a Taser’s capacity to stop suspects, as well as potentially endanger their hearts: its charge, the amount of electricity in each of its rapid-fire electrical pulses.

The greater the electrical output, the greater the risk to the human heart, said Dr Zian Tseng, a professor at the University of California at San Francisco and a cardiac electrophysiologist at UCSF Health.

“If there’s more energy, it’s able to capture the heart muscle easier,” said Tseng, who has published studies on Tasers funded by UCSF and the U.S. National Institutes of Health. “Therefore, it’s a higher cardiac risk.”

Taser says there has never been a reason to recall the X26. The risk of all of its weapons is low and outweighed by their benefits, company spokesman Steve Tuttle said.

Taser disputes the idea that the X26 poses special risks. Instead, it emphasizes that its newer models are safer. Its view, Tuttle told Reuters, is that because the charge of the new Tasers is “well below” the maximum charge of the X26, “it further increases cardiac safety margins.”

A weapon’s charge isn’t the only factor affecting safety, Tuttle said. Other considerations include the shape of the pulses of electricity emitted by conducted electrical weapons, or CEWs, as Taser calls them.

“By the proper definition, all Taser CEWs are extremely safe,” he said.

The company’s leadership does not believe any Taser has ever triggered a fatal cardiac arrest, Tuttle said.

Yet across the United States, medical examiners and coroners have cited the manufacturer’s stun guns as a cause or contributor in more than 150 deaths, Reuters reported in August.

Taser’s development of its “smart” weapons came at an inflection point driven in part by the very success of the X26. Taser had sold 425,000 weapons, most of them X26s, and counted 15,000 police agencies as customers. It was time to sell old customers new products, the company said.

“There’s a $600 million upgrade opportunity, and we’re going to be aggressively going after them,” founder and chief executive Rick Smith said on a 2009 call introducing the X3, the first of its “smart” weapons, to stock analysts. “These cops we’ve found out are like kids in a candy store.”

Taser encouraged cash-strapped cities to apply for federal stimulus funds to pay for the upgrades, and many did.

The plan coincided with peak litigation: 46 wrongful death lawsuits were filed over police use of Tasers in 2009.

The company sold its “smart” models as upgrades, touting improvements, such as laser sights and backup shots. Taser’s announcement for the X3 said its ability to adjust its electrical output “enhanced safety.” A footnote reported that its “output pulse” was less than the maximum delivered by the X26.

Taser offered millions in discounts, including hundreds of dollars off the price of a new weapon for every “legacy” trade-in.

Now that the company has persuaded many law enforcement agencies to upgrade, it has heard another complaint: The new Tasers don’t work as well as the old ones – posing a risk to its own customers.

