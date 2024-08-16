‘Such a special player’: William Gallas praises 25yo Arsenal star who’s improved ‘every single year’

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has heaped praise on Gunners captain Martin Odegaard ahead of the new Premier League season.

Odegaard has entered his fifth campaign with the London giants and he is currently one of the first names on the team sheet under manager Mikel Arteta.

The Norwegian had an average start to last season amid a hip problem, but he was brilliant in the back end as Arsenal came on the cusp of winning the league.

In a recent interview, Gallas said that Odegaard is ‘such a special player’ and there is not anyone that can replace him in the Arsenal squad at the moment.

The Frenchman added that he creates the most chances from open play and the Gunners will need their captain at his best if they want to win the title.

He said: “He is such a special player and there isn’t anyone that can replace him in the Arsenal squad. Yes, Arsenal have talented midfielders, but they don’t have a player that is on Martin Odegaard’s level who operates as the team’s playmaker.

“He makes things tick. He creates most of the chances in open play for Arsenal’s attacking players and he also scores important goals. When he can’t play because he is injured then Arsenal are not as fluid. He is the one player that Arsenal would be most impacted by if you took him out of the team.

“He carries a lot of the creative burden in this team. He works tirelessly in midfield off the ball. If you look at his development since he joined the club on a permanent basis, he has improved every single year.

“There can be no doubt that Martin Odegaard is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. If Arsenal want to win the title, then they will need their captain to be at his best for the entirety of the season.”

Odegaard has been a revelation for Arsenal since his arrival from Real Madrid, initially on loan. His temporary stint was not convincing, but the club still decided to purchase him. The move has proved to be a blessing in disguise.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a perfect successor to Mesut Ozil in the number 10 role. He has offered much more, considering his knack for scoring goals and exceptional work rate which the German tended to lack in the big games.

Arsenal start their new league season against Wolverhampton at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow. This will be followed by games versus Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City – three of those away from home.

The Gunners have one of the toughest schedules on paper at the start of the campaign. They have the chance to show their title credentials early on. Odegaard will no doubt be influential with his playmaking from the attacking midfield position.