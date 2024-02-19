Special PFL vs. Bellator: Champions belt designs revealed

While the PFL and Bellator titles won’t be on the line Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winner of each champion vs. champion matchup will go home with special hardware.

Monday, the promotion released a first look at the special PFL vs. Bellator: Champions title belts that the winners of the head-to-head champions fights will be awarded with.

Those eligible for this special title belt are the main event and co-main event competitors. The headlining bout features 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (12-3) against Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7). The co-feature is a fight between PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Check out the title belt revelation in the video below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 3 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:30 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey De Santis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL vs. Bellator: Champions.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie