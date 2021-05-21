Special Ops Want to Turn the C-130 Into a Seaplane. Really.

Photo credit: USSOCOM/Andrew White

U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) wants a seaplane and suggests a modified C-130J Super Hercules could fit the bill.

A Super Hercules could allow special ops forces to reach islands and coastal areas quicker than current capabilities allow.

Russia and China, two countries SOCOM is reorienting to face in the future, have already developed their own seaplanes.

The C-130 Hercules transport is one of the longest-serving, most versatile aircraft in the history of flight. Now, the six-decade-old airframe could pick up yet another role: seaplane.

At a virtual special operations conference this week, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) said it would like a seaplane, and claims a modified C-130 would fit the bill nicely.

Lockheed Martin (then just Lockheed) designed the C-130 Hercules in the early 1950s as a four-engine tactical airlifter with a ramp in the back for loading large, otherwise oversize cargo. The plane’s long range and large, roomy interior made it easily adaptable into other roles, including that of armed gunship, firefighter, search and rescue, weather reconnaissance, maritime patrol, and aerial refueling.

C-130s have been launched from the decks of aircraft carriers and fitted with rockets to shorten both takeoffs and landings.

U.S. special ops forces already operate a unique version of the C-130: the MC-130J Commando II . This is a C-130J Super Hercules modified to infiltrate and exfiltrate enemy airspace to deploy, recover, and resupply American commandos in enemy territory.

The MC-130 is fitted with electro-optical, radar, and other sensors to allow it to fly low, at night, to evade detection. Just weeks after the attacks on September 11, 2001, MC-130s participated in Operation Rhino , a night drop by U.S. Army Rangers onto targets deep in mountainous Afghanistan.

Now, the head of SOCOM says he’s considering designing and developing a seagoing version of the MC-130, according to Jane’s . SOCOM would use the aircraft, which is tentatively named MC-130 Amphibious Capability (MAC), in “Great Power Competition,” the name for the competition—and potential war—between the U.S., Russia, China, and smaller states such as Iran and North Korea.

MAC would allow SOCOM to operate faster and farther in maritime environments, and even land in water...

