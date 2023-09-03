Special night for the Kansas City Royals ends with loss to Boston Red Sox: Game recap

The Kansas City Royals’ offensive rampage hit a speed bump on Saturday night.

After scoring 13 runs in the series opener against the Boston Red Sox, the Royals weren’t quite as efficient in Game 2. The Royals collected 10 hits in a 9-5 loss with former manager Ned Yost in attendance.

Yost was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame prior to the game. He is the 27th Hall of Fame member in the franchise’s storied history.

The Royals fell behind early — in the first inning, in fact. The Red Sox recorded three extra-base hits to open the game, as outfielder Alex Verdugo tripled and third baseman Rafael Devers hit an RBI double.

Later, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hit a two-run homer off Royals rookie Alec Marsh. Boston would score five additional runs in the third and fourth innings.

Marsh allowed seven hits and six runs in the start. He suffered his eighth loss, as he failed to complete three innings.

The Royals scored five runs late. Outfielder MJ Melendez hit his 13th home run in the ninth inning.

KC dropped to 42-95.

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

Royals score three runs in sixth inning

It was a slow night for the Royals’ offense. After scoring 13 runs on Friday night, the Royals got behind early against the Red Sox.

Boston jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning. The Red Sox chased Royals rookie Alec Marsh from his start after 2 2/3 innings and continued their barrage against the bullpen.

KC rallied in the sixth inning. Royals duo Nelson Velázquez and Maikel Garcia collected RBI singles. A few batters later, outfielder MJ Melendez drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Royals wouldn’t get any closer — at least at that time. Red Sox reliever Josh Winckowski retired Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin to end the threat.

The Royals recognized Cole Ragans and Bobby Witt Jr. for their stellar play in August.

Story continues

Ragans, who has been a revelation since being acquired before the deadline, was named the Royals Pitcher of the Month. Meanwhile, Witt earned Royals Player of the Month honors.

“It’s awesome,” Ragans said. “It was a good month and probably one of the best months I’ve had in baseball. I’ve been working on a lot of things and it felt like a lot of things slid into place a little bit.”

Ragans went 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA in six starts. He allowed seven earned runs and struck out an MLB-leading 53 batters in 36 2/3 innings.

Witt continued his run toward Major League Baseball’s 30-30 club. He is two homers shy of reaching the career milestone. Witt led the Royals with a .324 batting average, nine home runs, 22 RBIs and 36 hits in August.

There were plenty of highlights as well. Witt hit an inside-the-park home run and grand slam in consecutive days during the month.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the Red Sox. Royals veteran Zack Greinke is slated to pitch in Sunday’s finale.