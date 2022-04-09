The Special Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring

ICYMI, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged (again!), and the actor popped the question with a stunning green-hued diamond ring. And as it turns out, the color of the diamond is not only incredibly rare, but also seemingly has sentimental meaning for J.Lo.

In a previous post on her On the JLo newsletter, where she originally announced the happy news yesterday, Lopez wrote about how green has always been significant during special moments in her life. "I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," she wrote in reference to the now-iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys. I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences."

Lopez went on to reveal that she once purchased a painting with a green bird on someone's hand with the words "Let Go" on each side. "I don't buy a lot of art, but I bought this. One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green," she wrote. "Birds always fly around me. I've always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolize love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we are open to the signs."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged (Again!)

Back in 2002, Ben famously proposed to Jen with another unique diamond: a pink six-carat Harry Winston sparkler. They later called off their initial engagement two years after the proposal, but Bennifer reconnected again nearly two decades later — and the rest, as they say, is history.

