'Special' Liverpool teenage forward could be PROMOTED to Arne Slot's first team soon

Arne Slot will be running out of forward options soon given Liverpool's injury crisis.

With uncertainty over the return of Diogo Jota and Slot not being able to give an exact return date for the Portuguese international, the Reds currently only have Darwin Nunez as an out and out no.9.

Cody Gakpo could, of course, play in that role although his outings in the position have been far from fruitful with the Dutchman much better suited to playing on the wing.

That means there is a fringe spot in the first team squad for another forward to come in and a 'special' talent who is on the verge of returning to action could soon seize his chance.