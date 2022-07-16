Special government program to settle migrant children through educational matters highlighted

The Government of Canada has said it is continuing to work hard to resettle at least 40,000 Afghan nationals as quickly and safely as possible, and is also working for integration of their children in society through robust educational measures.

Since August 2021, schools across Canada have been welcoming and supporting Afghan children in more than 90 communities. So far, Canada has received up to 16,720 Afghan refugees with up to 3800 school-age children.

The government says its Saskatchewan Settlement Workers in Schools (SWIS) Program has helped implement special academic, physical education and skills programs to help children successfully integrate into their classrooms.

SWIS is a school-based initiative under the Settlement Program aimed at integrating newcomer youth and their parents and guardians into the Canadian education system.

SWIS services are also provided to school staff to encourage cultural competence and raise awareness of newcomer needs and supports.

As part of the SWIS Refugee Language Program, Afghan children were given extra support to improve their English language skills, all while learning about Canadian culture and geography.

These children also benefit from mentorship programs and after-school homework clubs to improve their English and social skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Stephanie April, an SWIS worker in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan said working with Afghan refugees has been a job that has been very fulfilling and rewarding as a SWIS worker.

‘Schools have put in extra effort to make sure the students have what they need to learn, play and participate, just like their classmates.’

Amna, an Afghan woman who used to teach school in Afghanistan, said that her children were receiving special attention because the program workers know refugees, especially their kids, may have difficulty in integrating into the new environment.

‘Leaving the home behind was not so easy, but it wouldn’t have been easier for the kids to adjust to the new environment if not for the SWIS program’, she said.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter