'Special Forces': Savannah Chrisley Terror-Vomits After Stumbling onto 330-Ft. Abseiling Wall (Exclusive)

Savannah Chrisley's latest military-inspired test includes rappelling from a building — where she pleads to "get off"

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is making Savannah Chrisley sick.

The Chrisley Knows Best lead loses her lunch in an upcoming episode of the series while rappelling down a wall — and it’s all caught on camera. Chrisley, 26, begins the video by anxiously staring over the side of the building before stepping off to climb down it.

But along the way, Chrisley’s fear takes over. The reality star seemingly panics while she sways in the air, and through pleas to get out of the exercise, Chrisley’s instincts take over. She suddenly projectile vomits from the height.

“I need to get out,” she begs. Her costars look on with concern as Chrisley’s fear is visible even from the ground. But a bout of nausea won't get her out of the exercise.

“The only way you’re getting off this wall is to go down it,” the drill sergeant yells.

ï»¿Pete Dadds/ FOX Savannah Chrisley appears on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Though it clearly wasn’t all fun and games for Chrisley while filming Special Forces, the podcaster has already spoken highly of the experience now that she's back on the ground.

Chrisley previously told PEOPLE the show was a way for her to connect with her parents — Todd and Julie Chrisley — who are currently imprisoned for tax evasion and fraud.

“I think life's already hard, so what's one more thing?” Savannah said. “Also too, this was a big way to say just first off, my parents can watch this. So for that, I'm grateful and it's a way to connect with each other, but also the amount of respect I have for our military is insane.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Savannah Chrisley signed on for season 2 of Fox reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres new episodes Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.



