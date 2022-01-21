‘Special feeling’: Bakari Sellers hits New York Times bestsellers list with new kids’ book

Bakari Sellers has a number of titles.

Attorney. Former Democratic South Carolina state representative. CNN cable TV pundit. Podcast host for The Ringer.

And now, for the second time, he has nabbed another moniker: New York Times bestselling author.

Sellers recently published a children’s book called “Who Are Your People?” Illustrated by artist Reggie Brown, the book is a colorful journey through pivotal moments in African American history, told in a way that is meant to be shared with family.

“Who Are Your People?” debuted this week at No. 4 on the New York Times bestsellers list for children’s picture books.

This marks the second time a Sellers book has hit the Times’ bestsellers list. His searing 2020 memoir, “My Vanishing Country,” also made the nonfiction charts.

The son of civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers and a native of Denmark, S.C., Bakari Sellers said he was thrilled at the reception for the new children’s book.

“Coming from Denmark, South Carolina, it’s just an honor to be on the list,” Sellers told The State. “Coming from a town where you have 3,000 people, graduating from Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the public school system from South Carolina, it always feels that much more special. We wanted it to debut at No. 1, no doubt, but to come in at No. 4 in the debut week is still a special feeling, to represent South Carolina and represent Denmark.”

Sellers noted the question “Who are your people?” is a common one in the South among folks who are meeting for the first time. He also said the question is a gateway to history. The story in the book “Who Are Your People?” is presented as if Sellers is sharing the narrative with his own 3-year-old twins, Stokely and Sadie.

“This book takes you on a journey throughout our history. American history, but Black American history,” Sellers said. “We show that imagery from the cotton fields to our heroes to Feb. 1, 1960, at the Woolworth’s counter and the beginning of the sit-in movement. We have powerful imagery and it brings the words to life.

“In a moment when we are having a conversation about race and how to talk to kids about race, this is a book for all races, all colors and all students as we have these discussions.”

Brown has been the illustrator on a number of African American kids’ books, including 2021’s “Santa in the City.” Sellers said their collaboration was key on “Who Are Your People?”

“Reggie Brown was so dope,” Sellers said. “Just having Reggie as a part of this was amazing.”