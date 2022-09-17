'What a special environment this was': Wisconsin volleyball sets NCAA attendance record

The Wisconsin volleyball team celebrates after winning the third set of its match with Florida on Friday Sept. 15, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WIs.

MADISON, Wisconsin — It was a record-setting night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, but there was no storybook ending.

Playing in the Kohl Center for the first time in 24 years, the Badgers set an NCAA regular-season attendance record with 16,833 fans. Florida, however, left the building with a 3-2 victory in that was fueled by a strong start and a fifth-set comeback.

The Gators, who are ranked 16th in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 9-2 with the 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13, 15-13 victory. Fourth-rank Wisconsin dipped to 5-2 and had its four-match winning streak snapped.

“What a special environment this was,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “At some point down the road this will be a night that our players will never forget. To be able to play and people stand the entire time, lifting us up when we need it, that is what we’ve come to expect from Badger fans. It was just a really special environment.”

The pro-Badgers crowd didn't get the win, but it did get its money’s worth. In addition to going the distance, the match lasted 2 hours, 41 minutes and Wisconsin rallied from the brink of getting swept to owning an 8-5 lead in the final set.

They also made their presence felt.

“A lot of us on the bench were saying we could literally feel the belief from the student section, especially, and the fans and the crowd,” Wisconsin senior middle hitter Danielle Hart said. “We really appreciated that. It was really special.”

