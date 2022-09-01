Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

·4 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor.

Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March.

Peltola’s victory, coming in Alaska’s first statewide ranked choice voting election, is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. She will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since the late U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, who was seeking reelection in 1972 when his plane disappeared. Begich was later declared dead and Young in 1973 was elected to the seat.

Peltola ran as a coalition builder while her two Republican opponents — Palin and Begich’s grandson, also named Nick Begich — at times went after each other. Palin also railed against the ranked voting system, which was instituted by Alaska voters.

The results came 15 days after the Aug. 16 election, in line with the deadline for state elections officials to receive absentee ballots mailed from outside the U.S. Ranked choice tabulations took place Wednesday after no candidate won more than 50% of the first choice votes. Peltola was in the lead heading into the tabulation rounds.

Wednesday’s results were a disappointment for Palin, who was looking to make a political comeback 14 years after she was vaulted onto the national stage when John McCain selected her to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. In her run for the House seat, she had widespread name recognition and won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

But critics questioned her commitment to Alaska, citing her decision to resign as governor in July 2009, partway through her term. Palin went on to become a conservative commentator on TV and appeared in reality television programs, among other pursuits.

Palin’s defeat in the special election doesn’t necessarily mean she has lost her shot for the U.S. House seat. Along with Peltola and Begich, she is among the candidates vying for a full two-year term that will be decided in the November general election.

Palin has insisted her commitment to Alaska never wavered and said ahead of the special election that she had “signed up for the long haul.”

Peltola, a former state lawmaker who most recently worked for a commission whose goal is to rebuild salmon resources on the Kuskokwim River, cast herself as a “regular” Alaskan. “I’m not a millionaire. I’m not an international celebrity,” she said.

Peltola has said she was hopeful that the new system would allow more moderate candidates to be elected.

“I’m really hopeful that voters will feel like they can vote their heart and not feel pressured to vote for the candidate that they think is most ’viable,’” Peltola said before the special election. “And my hope is that we shy away from the really extreme-type candidates and politicians.”

During the campaign, she emphasized her support of abortion rights and said she wanted to elevate issues of ocean productivity and food security. Peltola said she got a boost after the June special primary when she won endorsements from Democrats and independents who had been in the race. She said she believed her positive messaging also resonated with voters.

“It’s been very attractive to a lot of people to have a message of working together and positivity and holding each other up and unity and as Americans none of us are each other’s enemy,” she said. “That is just a message that people really need to hear right now.”

Alaska voters in 2020 approved an elections process that replaced party primaries with open primaries. Under the new system, ranked voting is used in general elections.

Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.

In Alaska, voters last backed a Democrat for president in 1964. But the state also has a history of rewarding candidates with an independent streak. The state has more registered unaffiliated voters than registered Republicans or Democrats combined.

____

Associated Press reporter Steve Peoples contributed from New York.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Democrat Mary Peltola Makes History As First Alaska Native Elected To Congress

    The former state representative pulled off an upset win to serve out the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term.

  • Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin to become first Native Alaskan woman to win congressional race

    Controversial former vice-presidential candidate’s bid to return to frontline politics dramatically falls short

  • Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

    ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed in a statement that Eastman had appeared before the panel in Fulton County,

  • Boris Johnson defends police against claims they are being distracted by 'woke' issues

    Boris Johnson has defended the police against claims they are being distracted from solving crime by "woke" causes.

  • PEERS Alliance taking harm-reduction programs to drug users in rural P.E.I.

    P.E.I.'s PEERS Alliance hopes more Islanders are paying close attention to the drugs they consume, and know there are services out there to help those struggling with addiction. Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to commemorate those who have been lost to drug overdose and stimulate action and discussion about overdose prevention. Lauren Sheidow, peer team co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance, said that overdoses and fentanyl-related deaths are up and that Islanders should be

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones’ Allies Accuse Key Progressive Group Of Misleading Him

    But the Working Families Party denies that it gave Jones any assurances of support.

  • Falconers flock to Riyadh exhibition

    STORY: Falconers, breeders and enthusiasts flocked togetherfor the International Saudi Falcon and Hunting Exhibition Locator: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia(Waleed Al-Taweel, Saudi Falcons Club spokesperson) "What makes this huge event special is having more than 25 sections for falcon enthusiasts, and the people who are interested in hunting and wild trip supplies, so thank God this year the space of the exhibition has increased from last year when it was 85,000 square meters and now it’s more than 100,000 square meters."Local and international falconers and breeders alikecan take part in auctions where they can buy falcons, weapons and accessories(Mohammed Al-Marri, Saudi falconer) "We used to buy falcons abroad from European breeders, nowadays the European breeders and falcons are here in our country and the whole world is under one roof. The Saudi falconer and the falconers in the Gulf area in general can come pick the falcon they like, and buy it in the easiest way possible."The exhibition runs from August 25 until September 3

  • Documents likely concealed at Donald Trump's Florida home - officials

    The FBI is investigating whether the former president improperly handled classified records.

  • Be Like Mike: NASCAR's Wallace switching numbers like Jordan

    Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did. Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously driven the by the injured Kurt Busch, is competing for the Owner's Championship.

  • Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI investigation into top-secret government information discovered at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump's team criminally obstructed the probe. A new document alleges that government records had been concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about what was still there. The allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct l

  • MI Supreme Court to decide on abortion rights petition after board deadlocks

    The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on the abortion rights petition, meaning the State Supreme Court will most likely determine whether or not it will appear on the November ballot.

  • Gorbachev's funeral, burial will reflect his varied legacy

    MOSCOW (AP) — The funeral and burial plans for Mikhail Gorbachev sum up the crosscurrents of his legacy — final farewells are to be said in the same place where his rigid Soviet predecessors also lay, but he will be buried near men who broke the Soviet mold. Gorbachev, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who died Tuesday, is to lie in state on Saturday in Moscow's House of Unions. The building located between the Bolshoi Theater and the Duma, the lower house of parliament, for decades held the bodies o

  • US argues Supreme Court shouldn't review Dylann Roof case

    Dylann Roof's death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation should be upheld and don't merit review by the U.S. Supreme Court, attorneys for the federal government wrote in a filing Wednesday. Attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department argued in the 39-page brief that Roof “fails to identify any meaningful disagreement in the lower courts” over how his legal representation played out at trial. The brief came in response to a request from Roof’s attorneys that justices take up his case, asking the court earlier this year to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet