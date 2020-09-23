‘Special day’ for customers as N Ireland’s non-food pubs reopen

Wet bar patrons have hailed their reopening as a “special day”.

Customers returned to hundreds of traditional pubs that do not serve food across Northern Ireland on Wednesday following a relaxation of the coronavirus regulations.

New rules in place at the hostelries include no standing at the bar, hand sanitising stations, a sign-in book and table service.

While the settings may have changed slightly, there were still smiles as the Guinness started flowing again, along with the banter between old friends who had been apart for six months over lockdown.

Clive Nesbitt enjoying a pint in The Hole In The Wall Bar, Armagh (Peter Morrison/PA)

At the Hole In The Wall bar in Armagh city, Casper the resident parrot returned along with the customers.

Landlady Joanne Shilliday joked the parrot had also been on furlough.

Ms Shilliday said the old building, which dates back to 1615 and originally housed the first jail in the city, had survived the bombings and fires during the Troubles and would also survive coronavirus.

“We didn’t expect that we would have had to close for so long but we survived and we got through it, and we just have to keep going, onwards and upwards hopefully,” she told the PA news agency.

“It feels a bit like being back at the beginning – you don’t know what is ahead of you, but it’s nice to see the regulars back and have the staff back. We’ll get through it, we’ll do whatever we have to do, whatever regulations are in, we’ll do what we have to to stay open.”

The first customer to return was pensioner Melvin Faulkner who plans to have his ashes brought there when he dies.

Joanne Shilliday is the owner of the The Hole In The Wall Bar (Peter Morrison/PA)

“I’ve been coming here for 20 years, I haven’t had a pint of Guinness since this place closed, you come in here and the craic is good,” he said.

At the Maypole Bar, known as Ned’s, in Holywood, Co Down, there were also sighs of contentment from patrons who had loyally waited for it to reopen rather than try one of the bars which sell food that were able to open in July.

John Francis Carty’s family have owned the bar since 1967, and he has been working in it on and off since he was 14.

He said he had missed the craic but said it was a nerve-racking time because “you don’t know what is going to happen next”.

“It’s not a normal day, for me anyway,” he said.

“It’s about people coming in, seeing people, hearing the news, the drink helps, but it’s mainly about the social scene – funerals, weddings, parties, birthdays, winning a bet. I see everything here.

