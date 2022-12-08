Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has sent additional grand jury subpoenas to the secretary of state's offices in Michigan and Arizona -- swing states targeted by former President Donald Trump and his allies after his loss in November 2020.

"I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena in connection with the special counsel's investigation yesterday," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told ABC News in a statement Thursday. "The Department of Justice has asked that we not disclose the contents of the subpoena to prevent harming the investigation, and we will honor that request."

MORE: Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel tapped to oversee DOJ's Trump probes?

Officials in Arizona also confirmed their receipt of the subpoena.

The latest batch of subpoenas comes after Smith sent subpoenas to local election officials in Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin seeking any and all records related to communications by state election officials with Trump or his advisers and allies between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, as previously reported by ABC News.

PHOTO: Voting at Bethany Lutheran Church in Detroit, Nov. 8, 2022, during the 2022 Midterm Election. (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The special counsel's office declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

ABC News' Libby Cathey contributed to this report.

Special counsel subpoenas secretaries of state in Michigan, Arizona originally appeared on abcnews.go.com