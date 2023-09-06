Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says

David Weiss, the special counsel probing President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden (pictured) for potential criminal gun charges, will seek an indictment from a grand jury this month, the Justice Department said Wednesday. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- David Weiss, the special counsel probing President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for potential criminal gun charges, will seek an indictment from a grand jury this month, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Prosecutors will seek to obtain an indictment from a grand jury by Sept. 29, Weiss said in a document filed with the U.S. District Court in Delaware and obtained by UPI. The deadline is necessary to comply with the requirements of the Speedy Trial Act.

